The Workforce Solutions department at Madisonville Community College has announced the schedule for its fall community education class series. Classes focus on youth educational experiences, social media for business, and adult enrichment programs in crochet and Tai Chi.
Class Schedule
"Spanish: Part One" is for students in 5th-8th grades to prepare for future foreign language school credit requirements. Class meets on Tuesdays, 4:45-5:45 p.m., beginning Sept. 17. Class fee is $35.
"Gameschooling" is for students in 3rd-7th grades. Students will play games, learn fun facts, and have fun with friends. Class meets on Fridays, 6 p.m. -- 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 27. Class fee is $28.
"Friday Night Geography" is for students in 2nd-7th grades. Students will learn about countries and cultures around the globe. Class meets on Fridays, 6 p.m. -- 9 p.m., beginning September 27. Class fee is $28 for each class.
"CSI Camp" is for students in 4th-7th grades. This popular Youth Summer College class is back with a big crime to solve! Class meets October 8-10, 9 am-12 pm. Class fee is $65.
"Tools for Social Media Management" is for anyone who manages social media for a business or organization. Learn powerful tools to help manage and optimize your social media presence. Class is Friday, September 7, 10 a.m -- noon. There is no class fee, but registration is required.
"Advertising on Social Media" is for anyone looking to reach a targeted audience through paid social media advertising. Class is Friday, October 18, 10 a.m.-noon. There is no class fee, but registration is required.
"Crochet 101" is for all ages who want to learn the basics of crochet. Bring your choice of yarn colors for a scarf and a size 9 or 10 crochet hook. Class meets Tuesdays, 5:30 pm-7 in September. There is no class fee, but registration is required.
"Tai Chi" is a great class for relaxation, overall health, focus, and longevity. This class is an eight-week session on Mondays from 5 p.m. -- 6 p.m. Class fee is $25. For more information on the community education class schedule or to register, contact Madisonville Community College Workforce Solutions at (270) 824-8658 or (270) 824-8659.
