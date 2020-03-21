Hopkins County Government Offices are closed to in-person traffic until April 3, 2020. All county solid waste convenience centers will continue normal operations and will be open regular hours.
Employees will continue to report to work as usual during this time unless they show signs of illness, such as a fever. Departments will serve the public by utilizing other resources such as phone, fax, email, videoconferencing, or the internet.
Some non-essential services are suspended during this time to eliminate in-person contact. The majority of citizens’ immediate needs can be met in ways that do not require in-person interaction. In limited circumstances where government in-person services are deemed necessary, they will be provided by appointment only and employees will engage in proper social distancing as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mail and package deliveries to county government offices will continue as usual.
Citizens are encouraged to contact individual offices for more information:
Hopkins County Government Center, (270) 821-8294
Hopkins County Attorney, (270) 821-3164
Hopkins County Clerk, (270) 821-7361
Hopkins County Sheriff, (270) 821-5661
Hopkins County Jail, (270) 821-6704
Hopkins County Public Works, (270) 326-6160
