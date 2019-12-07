Maderia to perform Dec. 13 at Glema

The Glema Center for the Arts has announced that Phil Maderia will be in concert on Friday, Dec. 13 as part of its Hancock Bank & Trust Coffeehouse Series. Madeira is a Nashville-based musician, artist, songwriter and producer. He has been a behind-the-scenes shaker and mover as a band member with Emmylou Harris; Her Red Dirt Boys, Buddy Miller, The Phil Keaggy Band) and session musician/songwriter (Alison Krauss, Mat Kearney, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Miller, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, Daniel Amos, Amy Grant, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Civil Wars, Julie Miller, The Band Perry, and many more.
These days, Madeira has turned his attention to jazz and music of the soul. The results are very satisfying. He has been quietly releasing solo records over the years, which recently brought him to the famed Newport Jazz Festival with his trio.
A musician's musician, this great singer-songwriter dazzles and moves listeners with his songs and artistry. In 2016, Madeira wrote the liner notes for John Scofield's Grammy winning "Country for Old Men". In 2017, Madeira produced several records for indie artists including Sammy Horner and The Sweet Sorrows, and The Mosleys. Madeira and the other members of The Red Dirt Boys joined Emmylou Harris again for a tour with John Mellencamp.
Between 2016 and 2017, Madeira began writing for a project about his home state. This record is called "Providence" and features Madeira on piano and vocals, Chris Donohue on upright bass, and Bryan Owings on drums. The record was released April 6, 2018.
Maderia will be in concert for one night only as part of the Hancock Band & Trust Coffeehouse Series on Friday, Dec. 13th at 7:30 p.m. The Coffeehouse series features an on-stage seating arrangement creating an up close and personal intimate musical evening. Tickets are $20 general admission. Complimentary refreshments will be available. Tickets may be purchased online at Glemacenter.org (no fees attached), or at the box office Mon-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., or by calling 270-821-2787.
Toby Roberts is Arts Administrator and Public Relations coordinator for the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
