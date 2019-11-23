Unsung Heroes of Hopkins County Thomas has never regretted becoming a nurse

Linda Thomas, PhD, MSN, RN, has been a nurse for 50 years and a nurse educator for 32 of those 50 years
Madisonville is her husband Bob's hometown, and they met at the University of Michigan, Thomas is from a suburb of Detroit. The couple moved to Madisonville in 1970 and eventually to Hanson in 1988.
What "called" you to be an RN?
"Fifty years ago -- girls were encouraged to be teachers, secretaries, and nurses. I remember reading books on Cherry Ames and her adventures in all areas of nursing and medicine," she said. "My father was in pre-med in college and because of WWII, he never had a chance to return to college and strongly encouraged me to go into nursing. I have never regretted my decision---I have loved every job I have had in nursing."
Current job?
"I officially retired 2 years ago but was coordinator and division chair of nursing at Madisonville Community College for 26 years," said Thomas. "I then retired from MCC in 2010 and became the RN-BSN Coordinator at Murray State University. I began teaching some of the very students who graduated from MCC."
Rewarding experiences on the job?
"There have been many," she said. "I have loved the opportunity hearing from patients the great care they received from a former graduate. Also, speaking to a former graduate who has continued on in their education and has become a wonderful nurse. Many times, women and men come into nursing with very little financial means. They work hard -- they sacrifice for their families or for immediate pleasures to graduate and to be able to provide for their families and their own lives of which they never have before."
see thomas/page d4
thomas
from page d1
How do you feel you make a difference?
"I am passionate about nursing and the profession," she said. "I want nurses to give the best care to every patient, and I want every nurse to see the value of becoming part of their community."
Thomas said close to 2,000 nurses have been educated between MCC and Murray State.
Any advice to getting a head start in nursing?
"Become a certified nurse assistant, she said. "It provides the groundwork to gaining comfort in working with patients, it provides the fundamental nursing skills that one expands on as one continues in nursing. It exposes the individual to the field of medicine, and it provides an opportunity to become employed where one can work part-time while in the nursing program.
"As a high school student, becoming comfortable with math and science courses is important as well as taking the CNA course while in high school," said Thomas.
What makes an effective nurse faculty member?
"One who is interested in students, who realizes and values the experiences they bring to the nursing program and who appreciates their desire for success," she said. "One who is firm, but understands the pressure of the fast-paced educational program and who can be consistent, yet flexible when necessary."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.