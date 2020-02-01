Riddle Insurance has announced an expansion through a recent merger with Peel & Holland based in Benton, Kentucky.
Both companies provide business property and casualty insurance, surety and bonding, family insurance, and employee benefits plans, along with workplace wellness programs. This merger, which was finalized earlier this year, combines teams totaling 83 employees in seven regional office locations across Western Kentucky.
“It is very rewarding to unite our agencies. After seeing how closely aligned our values and culture are, we knew this was the right thing to do,” said Skip McGaw, president of Riddle Insurance. “We could not be more pleased to join the Peel & Holland family of companies. Our teams complement one another very well, and I anticipate great success as we begin to collaborate.”
“In considering this merger, retaining local ownership was of utmost importance. We are happy to say that the Riddle Insurance team is not going anywhere. Madisonville-area clients will still work with the same people they have come to know and trust, some over multiple generations,” McGaw said.
“Our companies are built on very similar legacies totaling 198 years of service. We have seen many changes, but this opportunity to unite is one of the most exciting ever,” says Roy Riley, president of Peel & Holland. “We will continue to serve clients of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. However, our merger allows us to capitalize on our collective areas of expertise across a larger team of industry veterans.”
From an operational standpoint, Riley also explains that Riddle Insurance, R. Barga and Company, and Peel & Holland each will continue to function as independent insurance agencies with access to multiple carriers. This enables them to offer clients a broad choice of products and deliver highly personalized advisory services.
The agencies represent thousands of insurance products and are not affiliated with just a single insurance carrier which limits a client’s choices. Combined staffs, additional resources, and multiple office locations will not only expand the companies’ overall geographical footprint, but also will enhance the level of service available to clients. He sees all changes as positives, stating that local ownership will remain in place, and all employees are being retained in their current roles.
Mergers such as this are a common growth strategy for small to mid-size insurance agencies. The 2019 Best Practices Study conducted by Reagan Consulting and the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (Big I) reports the insurance industry is currently in the most competitive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) environment in the industry’s history. Agency valuations are at an all-time high.
Last year, some 600 insurance agencies and brokers nationwide were acquired, according to consulting firm Ernst & Young, which expects the trend to accelerate. The Peel & Holland/Riddle Insurance transaction differs from typical acquisitions because it does not involve industry giants who often take over local agencies, implementing major changes.
The Peel & Holland/Riddle Insurance merger places its combined agency among the top two % in the nation. Nevertheless, the owners all emphasize their intent on maintaining highly personalized service at the local level as a top priority.
About Riddle InsuranceRiddle Insurance is a privately-held independent insurance agency providing insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, employees, and public entities. Since 1918, Riddle Insurance has focused on family values and continues to build trust-based relationships with their clients, many across multiple generations.
Riddle Insurance serves clients of all sizes across a wide variety of industries, having expertise in helping the agri-business and local farming community as well as serving the needs of contractors and the construction industry. The company is based in Madisonville, Kentucky. For more information or to contact a member of our team, visit riddleins.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.