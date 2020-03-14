The schools in Hopkins County are all about improving reading skills. To that end, they can have some fun with it, as evidenced in the “Read Across America” celebrations of the 116th birthday of Dr. Seuss.
During the entire month of March, many classroom teachers celebrate reading from scrambling green eggs and frying ham to allowing students to dress in Dr. Seuss-themed outfits and reading aloud to each other.
For more than several years, local high school students have a fun day of reading to elementary students, and local teachers have often believed that the high school students have almost more fun than the younger ones. They get to return to their own elementary schools that serve as feeder schools to their high schools which means they get to visit their favorite teachers and see their former classrooms.
Everyone is beaming with laughter, and the high school visitors are reminded of how enthusiastic the young ones can be. The elementary students clapped, cheered, and waved and often blew kisses.
“They clapped for us when we got finished,” said Jason Brown of Central. “They were all smiling and having such a great time!”
As another group of readers emerged from a classroom, they were still enjoying the voices of the little ones after having been serenaded with the “ABC” song. “They sang to us!” exclaimed Devon Johnson. “They were so excited to have us there that they really sang to us, and we didn’t even ask them to!”
Almost all the readers were treated with a round of applause after they finished reading. Many high school students commented that it was so much fun to see the classrooms so alive with students enjoying themselves.
In the Dawson Springs Elementary Schools, the special day was celebrated with a visit from the “Cat in the Hat,” portrayed by senior Cameron McKnight. “That was one of the best days I ever had in school. Best day ever!” he exclaimed. The Read Across America Team for the Dawson Springs Panthers included many of the same students who had participated every year since they were freshmen.
Elementary students at Dawson Springs always host a birthday party at the end of the day for their high school readers since it is easy enough to invite them via the back door of the high school and across the parking lot to the elementary auditorium. Sponsored by the Dawson Springs Family Resource Center and the dedicated volunteers from the Dawson Springs community, all children and the high school readers enjoyed cake, snacks, balloons, and joined together to sing “Happy Birthday”!
Earlier in the day, elementary students received a free book of their choice during lunch — often assisted by the same high school readers. The older ones helped the little ones each select the perfect book assisted by the librarian, Rhonda Simpson, who collects the books all year for the birthday celebration. The younger ones always feel special and enjoy having the older students help them — often waiting patiently in line for their favorite older student.
“It’s one of the best days of the year,” said Simpson. “Everybody has a book, and everybody is having fun with it!”
Students at Hopkins County Central celebrated on Friday, March 6 by visiting West Hopkins, West Broadway, Grapevine, and Earlington, which turned out to be a cross-country journey for most in avoiding the bridge on Ky 70 and the railroad crossing in Earlington.
For the first time, Central’s readers also consisted of AFROTC cadets in uniform. That led them to discuss their program with some of the youngsters. At Grapevine, they shared lunch with the younger ones, and at Earlington after seeing the state basketball trophy, they politely listened to their chaperone talk about the “old days”.
The Earlington team had returned to Hopkins County to cheering crowds lining the old two-lane road from Madisonville to Earlington after the Yellowjacket team just insisted upon “circling the Queen” a few times before leaving Madisonville (their arch rival).
The team from Madisonville North Hopkins was sponsored by the Beta Club and had a great time visiting their feeder schools where most (if not all) teachers now have photographs of their students “hanging out” with high school students. More than likely, those photographs will serve as treasured memories when the Hanson faculty, staff, and students prepare for their new building.
Advance planning was made easier by the support of the Hopkins County Transportation Department in planning the travel routes, and Central students received support from the Grapevine Cafeteria Staff and Hopkins County Food Services.
More ideas are available about planning Read Across America activities by visiting: readacrossamerica.org/about-read-across-america/. Local school officials can also direct interested community members to any building principal who can coordinate activities with classroom teachers, librarians, and/or reading specialists.
