One of my favorite stories about Jesus and his disciples begins with a question about who to blame. Jesus walked by a blind man and those following him asked, “Teacher, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” (John 9:2, RSV). Jesus immediately turned from assigning blame to looking for God to work. It is a remarkable story as it unfolds in the rest of the chapter.
In a religious context that was looking to blame someone for this man’s blindness, Jesus gave him sight and showed what healing can do. He was unrecognizable to some. Before it was over, he was disowned by his parents (who were afraid of the religious authorities). He was pronounced to have been “born in utter sin” and therefore had nothing to teach the religious and they threw him out.
They did this because Jesus refused to focus on whose fault it was and did something about it. They did it because he no longer accepted that they and their rules were the way to being right with God. They threw the man out because they had contempt for the one who healed him. They threw him out because they knew that not only was he a sinner, but Jesus was as well. In the end it was the Pharisees who were pronounced blind and guilty because they claimed they were the only ones who could see. Beware those who have the answers while vilifying others — even if you agree with them.
What some want us to believe is that they are the savior and their opponents are to blame for whatever the ailment happens to be. I’ve heard it in advertising, in stump speeches, and in churches.
There are two conflicting ideas in our society today that I think relate to the blaming syndrome. We have developed an attitude that individuals are no longer responsible for the outcome of their lives. I do not want to take this to an extreme which ignores the fact that not everyone begins with the same opportunity — we do not and likely never will. But I do want to honor people by making them responsible for what they do from this day forward. Playing the blame game and having a theological argument about the blind man and his parents may have been interesting and even yielded a consensus, but it would not have done thing to help him.
What he needed was for someone to touch his “sinners” eyes and help him see a different life for himself than the one he had been given. This was made possible because Jesus was not constrained by the religious traditions that had so distorted God’s law that is was nearly unrecognizable.
It damages us and society when we think others are ultimately responsible for our outcomes. I am not suggesting that there is no fault to be assigned. I am suggesting that unless it is done for a positive reason it serves no good purpose. The first thing is to help one get out of danger or stabilized so things do not get worse. In an argument, we sometimes refer to this as de-escalation. Some arguments last seconds, others last generations.
Blaming others usually does not help. It will occasionally salve our conscience as we point fingers and do nothing to help either ourselves or each other. It leads to contempt and resentment. The British doctor who writes under the name of Theodore Dalrymple put it this way in his book about how those in power keep the underclass in their place, “So what exactly are the rewards of resentment. It is always a relief to know that the reason we have failed in life is not because we lack the talent, energy, or determination to succeed, but because of a factor that is beyond our control and that has loaded the dice decisively against us.” Life at the Bottom
And listening to others blame yet others for what I consider my rights while doing nothing about it leaves us in a dark place indeed. Dalrymple says, “When every benefit received is a right, there is no place for good manners, let alone for gratitude.”
We all know people who need help. If you are tired of helping them (because this can happen for good reasons), don’t give up. Find someone else to try. May we all do our best to keep people attached to those who are healthier. Life is hard enough with a good support network, it is brutal when we become isolated.
It seems to me that we all should do what we can to lift each other up. Give hope and stability where it is lacking. Teach gratitude by being gracious rather than demanding to be acknowledged. Most people, given time, will come to realize their part in their mess. Even if they do not, it does not release us from the opportunities we have to lift up others without blaming.
