Special sound

"What is it, Papa? Why so many at once? What's happening?"
"I don't know, Honey…I don't know! We need to go find out!"
Lee Veazey took nine-year-old Erline's hand and they hurried toward the house. Things sounded terrible.
In my back yard, about 15-feet high on a metal pole, stands the old family dinner bell. When I was a kid it was on top of a cedar post in the yard of my parents' house. My brother and I were raised there, and before that my father and his brothers and sister were. Dad used to tell me when he was young and the men were working in the bottom, his mother would ring that bell and they would gladly go to dinner. Even the horses knew what that sound meant -- time to eat.
Several years ago, on a very hot day, my son Justin and I, under my father's watchful eye, hung the old bell in the old original frame which my dad's friend Morton Dickerson had welded together on a long metal pole. We had moved it from the homeplace to my yard.
Every now and then a visitor, usually a child, will ring it. Every now and then I will,
just to make sure it'll still ring. On the yoke, with the name of the bell company, is the date 1886.
In the fall of 2006, my Dad called me and told me he wanted to ring the old bell on the sixth day of October.
"That's the day Papa signed the deed to his first farm, Oct. 6, 1906. The dinner bell is the only thing on the place that was there when he bought it. If I can't do it, I want you to promise you will," he instructed. I promised.
On Oct. 6, 2006, my mom and dad drove out. With my mom sitting in a chair beside him, my dad rang the bell. It had been rung many times since 1886, usually for members of the family working on a crop in the field.
One of those crops was tobacco. I raised a few crops when I was a teenager to help with college and I helped several neighbors cut it, spike it, and put it in the barn. A lot of you all know what I'm talking about; you've done it too. Watch out for that top tier; it's very dangerous up there- but then you didn't have to handle as much. The guy on the bottom "handing up" traded safety for the hardest work.
The kind I usually worked in, dark or burley, was air-cured tobacco. Hang it in the barn and in a couple of months or so, it was ready to take down, strip, tie in "hands" and take to the loose-leaf floor. But a fella had to wait until a rainy day so moisture would be in the leaves or he'd break it all to pieces taking it down. This time of pliable tobacco on a rainy day was called "being in order".
A hundred years ago around here a lot of tobacco was fire-cured. It's still done south of us, but not around here anymore. A tobacco grower would build a smoldering fire with sawdust and logs inside the tobacco barn. The thick smoke would rise through the barn, curing and flavoring the tobacco. The most wonderful aroma I've ever smelled was fire-cured tobacco in southern Muhlenberg County.
That's what my grandfather was doing that morning long ago, in the same barn I used many years later. He was firing his tobacco; little 9-year-old Erline was with her Papa, watching. Suddenly, she told me years later, a bell began to ring. Then another bell, then another, then another. Dinner bells were ringing all over Shakerag. Something was dreadfully wrong. If it wasn't mealtime, it meant somebody in the community had just passed away. So many ringing at once must mean a terrible calamity. Erline and her Papa hurried to the house with a sense of dread. A call to a neighbor on the crank telephone was a well-remembered call. It wasn't a calamity at all; it was a wondrous thing. From house to house, from dinner bell to dinner bell, the news was traveling.
It was tobacco-firing time. It was November. It was Nov. 11, 1918. The Great War, The War to End All Wars, was finally over.
On that day, 101 years ago the bells rang a special sound.
