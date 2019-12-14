Unsung Heroes of Hopkins County Common Garments Ministry spreading love, hope

Roger and Anna Beth Parish have been involved with Common Garments Ministry for nearly 21 years. They have lived in Hopkins County all 66 years except for nine months spent in Texas hauling oil rigs.
"God called us through a vision to help the needy that couldn't afford to buy clothes, furniture, or to have a stable home environment," said Roger. "My wife and I live here at Common Garments Ministry upstairs to oversee the ministry. I go downstairs about 4 or 5 a.m. to get things ready -- take out trash, break down boxes, vacuum the store, check listings on the computer, put out items to give away -- for the day. I go back upstairs to eat breakfast about 6 a.m."
After breakfast Roger said he takes some of the women from Elizabeth's House -- a women's shelter -- to work. By the time he gets back, it is time to open the store.
"I unload cars all day that are dropping off donations of clothing, household items, furniture, etc. to be given away," he said. "Also, I load cars for people that are picking up furniture and large items. Our work doesn't stop at 3:30 p.m. which is when the store closes."
Roger serves as President of Common Garments Ministry, but also the grounds keeper, maintenance man, transport, among other duties, he said.
After picking up the ladies from work and listening to any problems they may want to discuss, Roger said he finds time to maintain all 3 buildings and mow/weed-eat the seven acres of property.
"I guess the most rewarding experience was when a man had been in prison for 36 years and then came here to live," said Roger. "I had the pleasure of leading him to the Lord. I really care about the needs of the people that we deal with on a daily basis."
Like most not-for profits, Roger said Common Garments is always in need of money to help sustain its mission.
"We get no government funding," he explained. "We operate strictly on donations from the community. We don't sell anything and the people that live here don't pay for shelter. It takes a lot of money to keep this open to help those in need in our community.
Roger also makes phone calls and sets up appointments to ship out loads of the excess clothing that are boxed up. He said his group ships to all over the world.
Common Garments is located at 9095 Nebo Road in Nebo. For more information about the organization or to inquire about donations, call (270) 249-0190.
