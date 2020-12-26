Ray Grimm has been awarded with Kentucky MTA’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award.
Grimm studied piano with Marie Taylor at Murray State University. A BME graduate of Murray State University, he was involved with the Pennyrile Performing Arts as president, and vice-president, served the Madisonville Music Club as president, secretary and treasurer, and the Pennyrile Piano Teachers Association as its current president and former secretary and treasurer.
After graduation, Grimm had the opportunity to join and teach at an independent Conservatory of Music in Tifton, Georgia. In 1979, he had another opportunity to open his own music studio (C.O.M.) in Madisonville.
Grimm also works as a substitute pianist and organist at Madisonville First Christian Church as well as Christ the King Church.
He joined KMTA after a local teacher suggested he attend a state conference. Grimm attributes much of his education and appreciation for KMTA to Vicki McVay and Krista Wallace Boaz. Their guidance — along with others — was invaluable, he said..
Grimm has been the KMTA chairperson for Kentucky’s Independent Music Teachers Forum for approximately 19 years.
His passion as co-chair for “All-State” was formed by Lori Hughes, Vicki McVay, Susan Ogilvy and the infamous Joy Carden, according to Grimm, who has held this position for 15 years.
Grimm’s students have excelled in their musical achievements and have received numerous recognition and awards and have performed in many recitals, festivals, competitions, playing in their respected churches as well as earning university degrees in music.
His wife, Vicki, works for the Hopkins County School System. Grimm’s son, Alex, is an All-State alum, Murray State University alum, and has a Master’s degree (piano) from WKU. He works as a church choir director/pianist and band director at F.J. Reitz high school in Evansville.
Another son, Addisson, is also an All-State alum, Murray State University alum, and has a Master’s degree (trumpet) from UofL. He is a Professor of Jazz at Vincennes University, a guest artist for Evansville Symphony and Owensboro Symphony, as well as a choir director, independent music teacher and educator/representative for H & H Music in Evansville.
