The Board of Directors of First United Bancorp, Inc. and First United Bank and Trust Company recently approved the appointment of two new board members.
Chairman Jerry Markham announced Tim Capps and Skip McGaw joined the board in August.
“Both of these men are successful in their fields and will bring valuable guidance to our organization”, said Markham. “They fit well into our community-minded organization, being deeply rooted in the success of their respective communities.”
Capps is President of Par 4 Plastics in Marion. He has an extensive background in manufacturing, previously working with Dana Corporation and Raytheon. He serves as Chairman of the Lake Barkley Partnership for Economic Development and is active on several development and industrial organization boards serving the state. Capps holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University.
Capps sees this appointment as another way to serve his community.
“It is an honor and privilege to be working with the First United Bank team! I look forward to serving on the board and helping make a difference for the bank and our community,” said Capps.
McGaw serves as President of Riddle Insurance in Madisonville. He has been with the company for 25 years. Prior to that, he served as a field representative for the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, McGaw is very active in the community, serving on both the Madisonville Economic Development Corporation Board and the Industrial Development Authority Board, as well as the YMCA Board. He is also a very active member of Covenant Community Church.
Being a native of Madisonville, his love of community is what attracted him to serve on the bank’s board.
“I am continually impressed with First United’s commitment to the community”, said McGaw. “It’s success as a start- up bank 24 years ago has always been appealing to me. I am excited to now become part of that effort.”
First United Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with banking centers in Hopkins, Ohio, and Crittenden counties.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.