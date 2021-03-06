Austin Elliott has been named the Director of Philanthropy for the Baptist Health Madisonville Foundation.
“I am thrilled to join the team at Baptist Health Madisonville and excited to not only increase the awareness of the phenomenal services provided here, but also offer a way for our community to support growth and innovation through the power of philanthropy,” Elliott said.
Elliott brings a wealth of experience to this role having formerly served as a Development Manager in Baptist Health Paducah’s Foundation from 2016 to 2018. He has most recently been serving as the Director of Philanthropy and Marketing for Massac Memorial Hospital in Illinois, where he helped the hospital expand its brand awareness and began laying the groundwork for establishing their hospital foundation.
Elliott has experience in major gift and portfolio development, grateful patient engagement and leadership, which will be key to his successes in leading the local philanthropic program.
“We are excited to welcome Austin to our team as we begin to expand the role of our Foundation allowing us to create new opportunities for engagement with our donors and additional enhancements to our facilities that will better the overall patient experience and the way we deliver care,” said Baptist Health Madisonville President Robert Ramey.
To learn more about the work of the Baptist Health Madisonville Foundation or to donate in honor of a caregiver, visit BaptistHealth.com/Madisonville or call 270.825.5783.
