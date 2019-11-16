Unsung Heroes of Hopkins County

Ron Latham, 35, is always ready to answer the call. His tenure with the Madisonville Police Department began 10-plus years ago. A lifelong resident of Madisonville and Hopkins County, Latham was born at Regional Medical Center in 1983.
Why did you want to become a police officer?
"My journey to become a policeman began as a result of a car accident when I was about 6-years-old. After the car accident, the police came to the hospital to check on me," he said. "I was captivated by their shiny shoes and uniforms. The way the officers spoke to my family and myself was fascinating. The way they carried themselves was memorable. I knew in my heart I wanted to make people feel the way they made me feel. I wanted to look as awesome as they dd. I wanted to be everything I saw in them."
How do you feel you make a difference as a police officer?
"I feel like I make a difference because I try to be who God has made me to be and stepping into my purpose God has for me on this earth. I had a calling from a young age to do what I am doing right now," he said. "I believe God has put me in this occupation and this department because He has huge plans for me. The difference I make is simply being obedient to God and showing Christ's love to people I encounter on a daily basis.
"The most rewarding experience for me in this career is solving someone's case regardless of how minor or large. Seeing the relief on a victim's face, when, as officers, we see their situation come to a close and the perpetrator brought to justice is a big reward," Latham said." "I have worked a lot of cases over the past ten years and the look of gratitude, relief, and trust that is built cause me to have passion for this career. Making this place a safer environment for our kids and generations to come is a benefit that cannot be described in words.
"As a policeman, I don't necessarily have a daily routine because the profession is anything but routine. I do have my 'have to's' that includes my Subway breakfast sandwich and my GNC energy drink. The thing about this occupation is that one day not much can be happening, then the next day there can be a bank robbery, vehicle pursuit, or an assault. When I come to work my foremost thoughts are -- I will serve the citizens of Madisonville to the fullest with integrity and courage. So to sum it up, no routine is out there, just another day of being blessed to do what I love," he said.
Going the extra mile.
"Everyone who puts on a badge and who is willing to live up to the title of a law enforcement officer goes the 'extra mile.' Police officers are willing to leave their family to protect yours, work most holidays, accommodate their family by moving holidays around, miss their kid's activities, and be inundated with the problems of others then left to deal with their own," Latham said. "We, as officers, are just like any other human. This much 'on your shoulder' translates into the extra mile.
"Anyone connected to social media or watching television is aware and in agreement the biggest danger for an officer is not being able to come home at the end of their shift. No matter if it's a small town or metropolitan area, the same evils exist. When I put my uniform on and clock in, I know in the back of my mind, there is a risk I might not clock out," he said. "My faith in God, a strong and understanding wife, and positive support from family and friends pushes me forward. I have been assaulted, shot at, and threatened over the last decade just to name a few of the dangers I have encountered."
A big thank you to Latham for his dedication, for answering the call to make our town a better place to live, and for putting his life on the line every time a citizen needs assistance.
