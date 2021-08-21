donation

The Captain Stephen Ashby Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution presented Grapevine Elementary School with a donation to purchase emergency bags for their classrooms, recess and field trips during the current school year. Pictured are, from left, DAR chapter regent Candace Ashby, Grapevine SOS Coordinator Shanda Hughes and Grapevine Principal Kelcey Postlewait.

 Matt Hughes/The Messenger

