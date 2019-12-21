Unsung Heroes of Hopkins County

Kathleen Nelson has worked at Madisonville Health and Rehab for 11 years and has lived in Hopkins County for 17 years. Born in Peoria, Illinois she moved with her parents to Hopkins County in the 8th grade.
She said her love for her job and her patients is what inspires her.
"Working with the elderly is very endearing," she said. "They are so appreciative of even the smallest thing that you do for them. They become like a foster grandparent to you."
A rewarding experience is when they comment, "I really enjoyed that meal," she said.
Nelson said families are also appreciative for the help provided to their loved ones.
"The dietary department is a vital department because what the dietary department is called on to meet the dietary needs of each person in their care. That is a big task," she said. "I enjoy providing food for special occasions such as Valentines, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
"Once we had a patient whose memory was compromised. The patient had forgotten about going to the funeral of their spouse some years before," she added. "We had a funeral at the facility and served some foods because that made it more social and real. The activities department called a florist and had flowers delivered to the facility. That proves no matter the age or status of the memory, the elderly still have real feelings that need attention."
Nelson said she finds it refreshing to just sit and hold a patient's hand and just listening.
"I try to do that at the end of the shift for this one particular patient," she said. "You are on stage everyday to do tasks that are vital to the health and welfare of the elderly."
Nelson is encouraging others to befriend an elderly person in the community and make a difference in their life.
"It will give you a different perspective and uplift your spirit," she said.
