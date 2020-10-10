There are signs that we are living in a world of emotionally charged, high anxiety. We are a glob of an emotionally entangled mess. We see this in the hyped-up presentation of news editorials. We see it in the “outrage” of people who have no idea of any facts, only the emotional content of a message that may or may not be true.
I have heard and seen some of the reaction to the vice-presidential debate. I have heard about making faces, a fly on someone’s head along with unflattering comments. I have heard criticism of the moderator (I wish anyone good luck with that one). I have heard about who “won” and who “lost.” I have heard more about incivility and breaking rules. I have heard both candidates called liars. I have heard about what they should have done. All of this is emotional process and has nothing to do with important content. I am sure it is out there somewhere (there was little of it in the debate), but I want to hear policy. When asked “what would you do?” both candidates began by criticizing the other side — unacceptable.
People of any faith (or none) who have not made party their God are frustrated. Probably always will be. So, let’s return to one of my favorites in Paul’s concluding remarks to a group of people who had been robbed of their joy by contentious party spirit (not political parties, but I think it still parallels). As a reminder, he asked the two offenders, Euodia and Syntyche, to “agree in the Lord.” And it is worth remembering that our anxieties tend to make us more contentious — especially if we think it all depends upon us.
Here is Paul’s encouragement, “Have no anxiety about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:6-8)
Marcus Dods (1834-1909), in his commentary on Genesis, speaks of anxiety that may have been present with Noah as the water was still receding from the flood. “Noah in the ark was in a position of present safety but of much anxiety. No sign of any special protection on God’s part was given. The waters seem to stand at their highest level still. . . To such anxieties all are subject who have availed themselves of the salvation God provides. At the first there is an easy faith in God’s aid; there are many signs of His presence; [we] have no temptation to doubt that God is with [us]. But this initial stage is succeeded by a very different state of things. We seem to be left to ourselves to cope with the world and all its difficulties and temptations in our own strength. . . In fact, the great part of our life has to be spent under these conditions, and we need to hold some well-ascertained principle regarding God’s dealings, if our faith is to survive.”
Expositor’s Bible: The Book of Genesis by Dods, Marcus (1834-1909).
There is also much talk about transparency and genuineness. This is another forever difficulty with humans. It began in the Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve realized that their shame and nakedness were about to be exposed. They hid in the bushes. Our anxiety drives us to hide in all sorts of inappropriate ways that do not hide us at all — they reveal. Remember that scene in Genesis 3:7-10 when they realized they were exposed, “Then the eyes of both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves aprons.
And they heard the sound of the LORD God walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and the man and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the LORD God among the trees of the garden. But the LORD God called to the man, and said to him, ‘Where are you?’ And he said, ‘I heard the sound of thee in the garden, and I was afraid, because I was naked; and I hid myself.’ ”
None of this will change but we can make a dent by doing our best not to participate. This does not mean detach. It means being a positive, calm, centered presence wherever we are. Reduce others’ anxieties, discipline your mind, and come out of hiding. Make peace.
