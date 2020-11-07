The local Madisonville Noon Kiwanis organization has announced the unfortunate decision to forgo its traditional Christmas parade this year to keep members and the community safe from the spread of coronavirus. But, they did announce an alternate community event — “Home for Christmas” Parade of Lights.
This event will include entries from community members residences, businesses and organizations (civic clubs, non-profits or youth organizations) in which they will have a display of lights at their respective location within the county.
The event will run from Dec. 5-19 — dusk until bedtime.
In collaboration with the Hopkins County School System, Kiwanis will map out all participant locations. Maps will be available to community members to safely drive around the community with their families and enjoy the light displays.
On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 5, Kiwanis members will place signs at each participating location. Community members will also participate by submitting their electronic vote for winners from each category — residential, business or organization.
To provide a safe way to enter the event and vote for best of class, both processes will be handled electronically. Paper copies will be accepted at First United Bank’s North Main Street location.
Kiwanis is also working on a video that will be played on local television, which will include local bands, choral groups and much more.
Last day to register will be Tuesday, Dec. 1. Kiwanis is capping total entries at 100. A Parade of Lights entry form can be found at — https://forms.gle/vAsFSnu1gsxnk wQg8.
