Independence Bank gave checks to Hopkins County Central FFA for $1,576, Hopkins County Central 4-H for $1,576, MNHHS 4-H for $1,576 and MNHHS FFA for $1,576. The bank will also be presenting two Danny Peyton Memorial Scholarships checks in the amount of $1,500 each to a senior from both North in Central this year. All of the funds were from the proceeds generated at the group's annual Farm to Fork Dinner. Kent Mills, bank president, said Independence has been involved in the Farm to Fork program since 2016 and the dinner has resulted into gifts to each of these organizations totaling $24,208 and scholarships exceeding $10,000.
Submitted photos
