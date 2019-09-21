It is the time of the year when I begin to take stock. Of course, I am concerned about what lessons my students learned in my History classes over a career of teaching History, but I am also concerned about what lessons I learned. What did I learn from my students? What did I learn about American History? What did I learn about life? I tried to teach History, but did I practice what I taught? What does History "have to say about the nature, conduct, and prospects of man," as one scholar of "the Lessons of History" puts it?
I have on a bookshelf in our front parlor at home eleven thick volumes written by Will and Ariel Durant. This husband and wife historian team spent some four decades of their married lives researching and writing this massive work, "The Story of Civilization." I can't fathom such an undertaking, but then, I can't imagine sitting each morning across a breakfast table from another historian. Oh my!
Anyway, the Durants accomplished this phenomenal feat (eating breakfast, I assume with each other, and writing this massive work): eleven volumes, averaging close to a thousand pages each, telling the story of civilization from "Our Oriental Heritage," through "The Age of Faith" and "The Age of Voltaire," to "The Age of Napoleon." A monumental accomplishment, to say the least. But the Durants were not finished. They also wrote a short 117-page postlude, a thin volume, titled "The Lessons of History," in which the historians "distilled for the reader the accumulated store of knowledge and experience" gained from the research and writing of the other heavy volumes of the work.
To these famous historians, history was "not merely a warning reminder of man's follies and crimes, but also an encouraging remembrance of generative souls ... a spacious country of the mind, wherein a thousand saints, statesmen, inventors, scientists, poets, artists, musicians, lovers, and philosophers still live and speak, teach and carve and sing." The Durants believed that "the present is the past rolled up for action, and the past is the present unrolled for understanding." After years of study and after decades of publishing volume after volume of The Story of Civilization, what was the value of the enterprise in the end? What conclusions could be reached? How do you make sense of it all? What are, after all, "the Lessons of History?"
The Durants wrote this last little volume to answer these questions, and at the end of the book's opening chapter, a chapter aptly named, "Hesitations," the authors came to this profound conclusion: "Since man is a moment in astronomic time, a transient guest of the earth, a spore of his species, ... a composite of body, character, and mind, a member of a family and a community, a believer or doubter of a faith, a unit in an economy, perhaps a citizen in a state or a soldier in an army, we may ask under the corresponding heads -- astronomy, geology, geography, biology, ethnology, psychology, morality, religion, economics, politics, and war -- what history has to say about the nature, conduct, and prospects of man."
"It is a precarious enterprise," they concluded, "and only a fool would try to compress a hundred centuries into a hundred pages of hazardous conclusions." And then the Durants added one more telling two-word sentence to this hesitant opening chapter. They wrote simply, "We proceed."
And so should we. We should try anyway. As daunting as the task may be, we must at least make the attempt to learn from the past, for our own sakes and for the sake of our future.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. He graduated from Webster County High School and played basketball and majored in history at Belmont University. Duane then received MA and PhD degrees in History from the University of Kentucky. He taught at Madisonville Community College and Williams Baptist College and retired from Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu
