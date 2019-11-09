UNSUNG HEROES OF HOPKINS COUNTY Wilson driven by desire to care for others

Dana Wilson, 34, has worked as a paramedic for five-plus year with the Medical Center Ambulance Service in Madisonville.
Calling to Job
"My dad, being in the medical field himself, instilled in me at a very young age a desire to care for others and make a positive impact in their lives," said Wilson.
Daily Routine
"We ensure that our units and equipment are ready for service, perform our daily chores around our station, and wait for our unit to be called out," she said.
Dangers on the job
"There are dangers on the job. We respond to the same calls as law enforcement and the fire department. Our law Enforcement Officers do an amazing job at making sure our scenes are safe," Wilson said. "In the best of circumstances people are unpredictable sometimes. There are times that we are also dispatched to a seemingly routine call where law enforcement, under normal circumstances, would not need to be present, yet, when we arrive on the scene, we discover there are issues that could potentially compromise our safety."
Rewarding parts of the job
"Due to confidentially laws, I can to go into specifics, but I have had the opportunity to work with some amazing first responders in saving the life of a child," she explained. "Just knowing that our efforts provided this sweet child with another chance at life is reassurance that I am doing exactly what God has called me to do."
Making a difference
"Anytime I can make a patient feel better or less apprehensive during what they perceive to be an emergency I know I have made a difference," said Wilson.
Going the extra mile
"I personally believe that we should always go the "extra mile" for every patient we come in contact with. Anyone who works in public services knows that can be trying at times but everyone should be treated with the same amount of respect, dignity, and kindness," she said.
Health Tip
"As a paramedic and seeing first hand the lifestyles and living conditions of most of the patients I care for, there is a major need for more education in the negative effects of tobacco use. There is an important need in making sure that living environments are free of potential health hazards such as general uncleanliness. Sedentary lifestyles are also an issue that are also I see a lot. Making minor changes to diet and exercise can go a long way in reducing the risks for many diseases associated with obesity and inactivity," said Wilson.
