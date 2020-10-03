I watched it. I watched the whole thing. I watched the worst example of public discourse (I know it cannot be called that) I have ever witnessed. There have been more colorful name-calling examples, mostly by newspaper editors or party spokespersons. One of the more famous was penned about John Adams by a hired hack of Thomas Jefferson, James Callender, in which he wrote concerning Adams, “a hideous hermaphroditical character which has neither the force and firmness of a man, not the gentleness and sensibility of a woman.” Adams and Jefferson famously renewed their friendship later and died on the same day — July 4, 1826.
Grover Cleveland was called “a moral leper,” and “a corrupt tool of Wall Street.” Abraham Lincoln was perhaps the most maligned of all. One example here is from the Charleston Mercury on June 7th, 1860: “A late Harper’s Weekly we have received (May 26), gives us a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, the nominee, for President...; and a horrid-looking wretch he is!—sooty and scoundrelly in aspect; a cross between the nutmeg dealer [dishonest and unscrupulous, the horse-swapper, and the nightman [one who empties privies at night].” And some things written about Andrew Jackson are so offensive that I dare not put them here. For more of this (if you so desire, see: https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/are-presidential-campaigns-getting-nastier-not-really/bastard-brat-of-a-scotch-pedler.
I think what was so shocking about last Tuesday was that is was there, live, for all of us to witness. It droned on and on for 90 nauseating minutes. Almost no policy was able to be understood through the interruptions and name calling. Each side saw and heard what they wanted — nothing new there. It was, in my opinion, a new low in the era of televised debates.
I keep saying this, but we are the only ones that can fix this. I have recently seen wonderful examples of communities coming together to solve difficult problems. It might be worth following Madisonville’s process of settling the “statue” issue. This is where is must happen. In our neighborhoods, churches, synagogues, mosques, schools, local governments, and small businesses.
We must get back to the basics here. Nearly everyone understands that for differing views to come closer together the starting place is to find areas of agreement. If these are sufficiently sound, they can help us move toward solutions that affirm the important things. Here are a few that I carry around with me when having difficult discussions.
What does love require? This one can be more challenging than appears at first. I have said before that for people of faith, the definition of love cannot be whatever we think it is. It must come from the examples of faithful actions in sacred texts. For Christians and Jews that is the relevant parts of the Bible. This attitude has the capability to shift decisions and policy away from what is easy or what satisfies the most people toward getting closer to doing the right thing.
Taking care of our neighbors. It is imperative that we take care of ourselves first, but not in the way that is commonly understood. I must take care of myself so that I can help others. It is a variation of Paul’s encouragement in Ephesians 4:28, “Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his hands, so that he may be able to give to those in need.” How much recent rancor could be avoided if we adopted more of this attitude.
Look after those who are in need. This, too, can be challenging because there it is always difficult to know how much to help and how much to require. I prefer to err of the side of occasionally offering too much help, but not falling into that habit. We have myriad opportunities to do this, some are voluntary (churches, food banks, shelters) and some obligatory (taxes). We can always do better as a nation, we are better off than most.
Choose the most life-affirming option available. What gives the most honor and respect to the lives of all involved? The answers here are not always clear but asking the question will cause us to open our eyes and ears to hear what others are saying.
Have a forgiving spirit. We will continue to fail and make mistakes. Forgiving others is crucial to society functioning well. Sometimes it seems like a lost virtue.
Make your own list. Carrying them with you in your heart and mind. We need to set a better example for our leaders to follow.
