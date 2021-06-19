Independence Bank has been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management in their 17th annual rankings, presented by Lifestyle Health Plans.
Known as a revolution for the people, by the people, Independence Bank’s mission is to do what’s right and fair, for its customers and the communities they serve. Chairman and CEO, Chris Reid, tells why making employees an important part of this from the start is such a key factor to the bank’s success.
“It has never been something we just talk about, it’s quite the opposite. We dedicate a lot of time and resources ensuring our employees are heard. They are, after all, owners of the bank through our ESOP program. We ask every employee what they would like to see us never change, what needs to be adjusted and future projects for consideration each year and create our business plan based on what they have to say. We hire the best people and it’s to our advantage to tap into their experiences and expertise to make ourselves better.”
Some of those efforts include a Christmas party that is renowned for its elaborate giveaways and impressive musical guests. The bank’s 400-plus employees and directors gather, along with their guests, for the annual event complete with a fun theme, four course meal and plenty of fun and dancing.
“I grew up in the bank, so to me it’s always been a symbol of family,” explains Independence Bank President, Jacob Reid. “We have implemented many efforts over the years to ensure that Independence Bank is a place where people wake up and enjoy coming to work. The result is a family of individuals who are excited to be part of a mission that is bigger than banking.”
This sentiment of family is likely why the bank implemented what they call the WOW fund in 2008. The fund, which stands for “Wishing Others Well,” serves as a means to offer assistance to bank employees in times of need, funded completely by the employees themselves. Any employee in the Bank’s twelve county service area can request assistance from the fund, or nominate a fellow employee in need, which is reviewed by a committee made up of employees from various departments within the bank. The WOW fund was especially relevant in being able to ease the hardships from this past year’s pandemic.
Another unique initiative is the bank’s Disney Training Program, where employees can earn gold coins every time the Bank hits it’s next million dollars in assets. Once employees have earned ten coins, they have the opportunity to participate in an all-expenses paid, behind-the-scenes training at Walt Disney World where they learn about the high level of customer service offered by the Disney brand, as well as what goes into creating the “magic” that guests experience.
Each of the ways that Independence Bank invests in their employees is likely why when it comes to being a Best Place to Work in Kentucky, the bank has been named in the rankings for 13 years. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures accounting for 25% of the total score. The other 75% comes from the results of an internal employee survey.
“It’s unlike anywhere I have ever worked,” said Independence Bank Human Resources Director Simone Montaven. “We have learned through the years that it’s the small touches that matter. The time we dedicate to others, the extra mile that we will go for our customers. The formula is simple and it’s one that keeps our employees feeling fulfilled with their work.”
The Best Places competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. This year the bank was ranked 2nd and joined companies like Kentucky Lottery Corporation and UofL Health, Shelbyville Hospital in the medium-size company category.
— From The Messenger staff
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.