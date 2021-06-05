Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library is excited to be back and interacting with our patrons once again.
Last year, our Summer Reading Program was strictly online, but this year our SRP is more of a hybrid program. Our theme for Summer Reading this year is Tails and Tales. If you feel more comfortable participating in virtual programming, that is definitely still an option, however; we have three big outdoor programs this summer.
Participation in these outdoor programs is not required for summer reading, it is just an extra that we are offering you! Registration started back on May 30, and we have programs for Pre-K through Adult.
You can register in person or online here: https://forms.gle/y9smtX6EgBEYyrTv8. This summer, we are doing fun-filled Bingo Sheets. You can pick up bingo sheets at either library location or print online from the library’s website. This way, you still get to enjoy reading whatever you want and interpret the pre-filled squares as you will.
Traditional bingo rules still apply, meaning you can get a bingo vertically, horizontally or diagonally. One bingo per sheet, and then turn them in at either library location or snap a picture and send to hcmplsrp@gmail.com or send the pictures to us through our Facebook Page.
Each square on your bingo sheets represents 15 minutes of reading time, unless specifically stated otherwise. For children, each completed bingo sheet will grant them a small gift from our Treasure Box. For teens and adults, each completed bingo sheet will grant them an entry into weekly raffles for prizes such as local gift cards and use of our HCMPL 3-D printer. The more completed bingo sheets you turn in, the bigger your chance to win.
To complete the Summer Reading Program and be eligible for the grand prize of a $75 Walmart gift card, you need to turn in 7 completed bingo sheets between now and July 31. The last day to turn in Bingo sheets at either location is Saturday, July 31 at 3pm.
Each week, beginning June 13, we will have Grab & Go Crafts available for children, teens and adults at both library locations. Stop by to pick up your specially themed craft for at home summer fun — while supplies last. We will also have Social Media Challenges. These specially themed challenges will begin on Sunday, June 13, and are another fun way to win some prizes. Check them out on our website: www.publiclibrary.org or at www.facebook.com/hcmplibrary or www.facebook.com/DawsonSpringsBranchLibrary.
If you have stayed with me this long, you are probably wondering about our outside summer program. There will be one outside program each month of summer reading. The first is on Saturday, June 26. Meet us at the Madisonville City Park at 1 p.m. or at the Dawson Springs City Park at 4:30pm for an exciting and interactive program from Animal Tales, which will provide live animal educational programs through professional, experienced and highly skilled presenters. Be prepared to get up close and personal with unique animals like you’ve never seen before.
In July, we will have two opportunities to play Parking Lot Book Bingo! The Dawson Springs Branch Library will host Bingo on Friday, July 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. The Main Library will host on Saturday, July 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Come play Bingo with us, win a book and enjoy some free Dibby’s Ice Cream while you’re at it.
August 7th is our Summer Reading Program Finale! First, we will have an awards ceremony and give out prizes for Summer Reading. Then, we will have a Drive-In movie in the Main Library parking lot. We will also have popcorn and individual goodie bags for every car. In case of rain, our Finale and Drive-In movie will be postponed until the following Saturday.
Happy June! We look forward to serving and seeing you this summer!
