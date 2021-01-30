Thanks to some ingenuity by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition, or KAAC, district Governor’s Cup competitions at the high school level were conducted on Saturday across the Commonwealth in a virtual fashion.
“Congratulations to our high school academic team, Mr. Godbey (coach) — once again, district champions,” said Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen. “Granted, it was virtual — he kind of had our team spread out, participating.”
“This year’s district meet was vastly different than previous competitions,” said Gabe Workman, a junior, who also serves as captain of the academic team’s Quick Recall entity. “Typically, the schools in the district meet at the host school, where students take written tests and compete face-to-face in Quick Recall.
“This year, however, each team stayed at their home school and took their tests online — while being recorded to ensure no cheating took place — and Quick Recall competed over a Microsoft Teams meeting,” said Workman. “Though virtual assessments were easy to understand and take, Quick Recall was much harder to conduct. To make each match as fair as possible, KAAC made new rules for the teams to follow. These rules made competing much more difficult, for when you have been following the same rules for the past eight years in academic team, it is difficult to suddenly be forced to abide by new ones.”
While everything about the meet was different given the pandemic, the Panthers stood on familiar ground at the end of the day. After earning 62 points in a convincing win, the team was crowned district champs. Other teams competing in the fifth district were Trigg County High School (26 points), Caldwell County High (18.5), and Livingston Central High (16.5).
A win that some may consider a slaughter was made possible by the impressive performances of Panther students. In the area of mathematics, Workman finished in first place in the district, with Dylan Dawson placing third. Will Simons will receive the district’s blue medal for social studies, while Addison Whalen placed third on that assessment. Avery Buntin, Sam Adams, and Kimberly Burbage finished in the top three, respectively, in language arts. Dawson Springs also claimed the top three performances in composition, with Cydney Collins, first place; Brooke Adams, second; and Dawson, third. Workman also placed second in the district in science. Sam Adams claimed second place honors in arts and humanities, with Buntin finishing third in that subject area.
“I believe it is worth mentioning that there were three members that medaled who have never competed at the varsity level before,” said Workman. “Will scored 44/50 on the social studies test, earning him the title of highest score in social studies in the history of Dawson’s academic team.”
As a senior, this was Simons’ first year on the academic team.
“He also played in Quick Recall and was a critical player in each match,” said Workman.
“I am very thankful for my coach, and I am extremely proud of my team,” said Buntin, a junior at DSHS. “Our district motto is ‘A Tradition of Success’ and I am proud to say that my team has worked very hard to showcase the meaning behind those words this year and will continue to do so next year and so on.”
The quick recall squad also reigned supreme as district champions. DSHS’ Future Problem Solvers were third, finishing behind Trigg and Caldwell.
“Congratulations to our academic team and to Mr. Godbey,” said Todd Marshall, Principal of Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School.
The academic team is coached by Brandon Godbey. The Panthers placing at the district level, along with quick recall, will compete in the regional meet on Feb. 13.
