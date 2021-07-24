Edward Jones Financial Advisor Tara Edwards has announced Financial Advisor Stephanie Townsell has joined her office in Madisonville.
“We’re very impressed with Stephanie, and we’re sure our clients will be, too,” Edwards said. “Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Stephanie will help provide the high level of service investors in Madisonville have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”
Townsell will work alongside Edwards for several months then will continue serving investors throughout the area from her branch office.
Townsell has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. The branch office is located at 341 N Main Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.