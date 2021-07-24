We have had so much fun with all our patrons for this year’s Summer Reading Program — Tails and Tales.
A huge thank you to the patrons of all ages who have read, participated in Bingos, won prizes, and ate yummy ice cream while attending some awesome outdoor programs. Also, just a final reminder — the very last day to turn in completed bingo sheets at either library location is Saturday, July 31 by 3 p.m. Don’t miss out on your last chance to earn Summer Reading Prizes.
Our Summer Reading Finale is upon us. We have a fantastic Awards Ceremony and an outdoor drive-in movie planned for you. Our Awards Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the outdoor movie will begin around 8:15 p.m. Parking space may be limited so bring your own chairs if you’d like to sit outside your vehicles.
What could be better than watching a great movie outside under the stars? Now that summer is upon us, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a drive-in movie. Get your popcorn ready: as part of our Summer Reading Finale, families can enjoy drive-in movie night on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8:15 p.m. at the Main Branch.
Just park in the designated area of our parking lot, where a large screen will project a fun and animated movie for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own car. Each participant will also get a Grab and Go Bag filled with movie snacks and goodies, as well as a special summer bookmark. In case of rain, a rain date is planned for the following Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.