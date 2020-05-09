A bubbling stream, a few animals around, a partly cloudy sky, about 70 degrees and a wisp of a breeze- hopefully right after a rain. The birds are singing and there are absolutely no bugs anywhere. It is quiet. That poster says Psalm 23. (We forget about “the valley of the shadow of death”, and “you prepare a table for me in front of my enemies.”). This is nearly always the first place our minds go when thinking of “encountering God” in popular religious culture.
There are other places to encounter God — in the noise. Paul encountered God on a highway to persecute believers. A Roman soldier did in the noise and violence of the crucifixion. Ruth did in the anarchy of the end of the period of judges in the Old Testament.
There are stories of people encountering God in the streets, in homeless shelters, in prisons, and in jails. There are also hospitals, refugee camps, and natural disasters. I once encountered God at a concert . . . Alice Cooper . . . on Halloween. Probably not a great place to be, but there I was. Some of you have heard me tell this before.
A stadium full of high, drunk, and some half naked people. When the opening act began tossing albums to the crowd, they were judged so bad that the audience took the records out of their sleeves, broke them, and threw them back on the stage. At that point I left the floor and went to the very top of the arena. As I looked around it occurred to me that (for most of the people there), this was their life — or, running away from their life. The encounter left me with a great deal of hope and a great deal of concern for those who can see little beyond what is right in front of them. These people thought they were living, but most were not living at all. Several would have little memory and a great deal of pain in their head the next day.
Reality has a way of intruding on the pictures that we have of life. Either the life we wish we had or the life that we think others have. Solitude, meditation, study, and prayer are all spiritual disciplines that might be more suited to the picture of Psalm 23. We need those things. We need that discipline. We need it because it prepares us to find God in the noise of life.
Life does not slow down. Time does not stop. There are always more things to do that we have time, energy, or skill to do. Parents are often caught in the noise of raising children — find God in the noise of the teaching moments. Teachers, social workers, nurses, and counselors are constantly in the noise of dysfunction and systemic expectation. Find God in the progress you see and relationships you build. Business owners are caught in the noise of accounts, customers, employees, and demands of family life. Find God in the activity and contribution you are making to your community.
The encounter with God I had in the noise of that concert happened because I had deep roots in my faith. It was not an encounter of judgment. It was an encounter of peace and purpose — just like at the stream of Psalm 23. God in the noise of life. He is, after all, everywhere.
Psalm 139:7-10 says,
“Whither shall I go from thy Spirit?
Or whither shall I flee from thy presence?
If I ascend to heaven, thou art there!
If I make my bed in Sheol, thou art there!
If I take the wings of the morning
and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea,
even there thy hand shall lead me,
and thy right hand shall hold me.”
When Jesus was teaching, the noise followed him even to the “lonely places.” And there was blessing in the noise of a crowd of thousands. Matthew 14:15-24 (RSV) says, “When it was evening, the disciples came to him and said, ‘This is a lonely place, and the day is now over; send the crowds away to go into the villages and buy food for themselves.’ Jesus said, ‘They need not go away; you give them something to eat.’ They said to him, ‘We have only five loaves here and two fish.’ And he said, ‘Bring them here to me.’ Then he ordered the crowds to sit down on the grass; and taking the five loaves and the two fish he looked up to heaven, and blessed, and broke and gave the loaves to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the crowds. And they all ate and were satisfied.”
Mothers’ Day is this weekend. Take some time and say thank you. I am certain moms must have a knack for finding God in the noise. For that, we honor them.
