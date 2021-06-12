Have you found yourself missing our Silent Auction? Well, so has Sharon Gibbs so we have brought back a little slice of that life just for you all.
Stop by and check out our Mini-Auction. We will have something new up for bid every month all summer long. Items you can bid on for the month of June include: 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, a galvanized beverage cooler already loaded with goodies, a gliding loveseat lounger, and a portable Coleman grill complete with a cookbook. Time is running out — don’t miss your chance.
Patrons can come to the Main Branch (Madisonville location) and make a bid on these beauties from now until the winner is announced on June 30. That’s right — there are five different items to bid on and the highest bid will win.
Gibbs has been the driving force behind Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library since 2008. HCMPL relies on local government funding for most of its operating expenditures, which includes all materials and resources that benefit the public such as books, DVDs, online databases and other electronic resources. Whatever is raised from the auction will help supplement that funding.
Our library consistently ranks in the bottom five of the 119 public libraries in Kentucky in terms of revenue per capita, so outside fundraising is an incredibly important part in helping it to provide some semblance of comparable service to the community.
If our Mini-Auction wasn’t enough, HCMPL has another option for you to win big. Stop by the library today and buy some raffle tickets for an amazing local basket from O.Z. Tyler Distillery. Gift basket includes: Bottle of OZ Tyler Bourbon, Bottle of OZ Tyler Rye, Mini bottle of Rye Whiskey, Hat, Sunglasses Strap, Coaster, Barrel Char, 3 bottles of Cupcake Devils Food Chocolate Vodka, 3 bottles of Bay Mist J. Lohr Monterey County White Riesling.
Raffle tickets are $1 per or six for $5. You must be 21 or over to enter this raffle. The winner for this raffle will also be announced on June 30.
