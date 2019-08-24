North FFA members join culinary showdown

Members of the Madisonville North Hopkins FFA have been turning up the heat as they prepared for a culinary showdown. In conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, these members had to create a recipe that meets the nutrition requirements of a school cafeteria. The end result is to help create both nutritious and tasty meals, incorporating a wide array of locally sourced vegetables. Tatyana Slaton, Elissa Forbes, and Shamiea Fowler, created their own "Fiesta Fajita." To prepare for the contest, they worked with a variety of professional chefs who helped teach various culinary skills along the way.
They competed at the Kentucky State Fair, facing off against 16 Kentucky schools. Each round was judged by professional chefs of Sullivan University. While they did not win the tournament, each member left with a greater respect for cooking and participated in a once in a lifetime experience.
"I learned a lot about flavor combinations, which was fun when making my own recipe," said team member Elissa Forbes. Elissa was awarded the "All-Star Chef" award, having showcased incredible knife skills during the contest.
"We have already started raising foods in our school's greenhouse, so next year we hope to use some of these foods in new recipes," said FFA president Tatyana Slaton.
Special thanks to Marci Cox, Food Service Director of Hopkins County Schools, who helped ensure the recipe fit school guidelines such as meeting weekly nutrition requirements. Along with Katherine Drury, Hopkins County Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, who helped teach the students proper food safety and handling when preparing their meal.
