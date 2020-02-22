There are some basic rules to living a moral life that most people recognize. One that shows up in several places is the principle of “first, do no harm.” There is a myriad of variations of this principle. That probably means it is a good one. The only problem with it standing on its own is that it can be accomplished by a dead person, or a rock (if it stays where it is).
For those of us that are living and breathing and encountering other creatures and human beings, it can be difficult. There are some instances where “not making it worse” would be awful. For example, if there was a young child in danger and I simply walked by and let whatever was about to happen, happen. I didn’t make it worse, but if it would have cost me nearly nothing to save him, there is no one who would excuse such lack of action. Such a hypothetical does not happen very often. Life is much more complex than that.
Not making things worse, then, requires some effort on our part. It requires that we pay attention to what is around us. If we walk through our days “minding our own business” and do not see what is happening around us, we may miss opportunities as clear as the hypothetical child in danger. There are so many times in our days that it costs us nothing to make be a positive and uplifting presence.
Still, there are more challenging situations that may arise while we are at work or in social settings. Perhaps talk turns to dehumanizing humor or political rhetoric. It is very difficult not to join in such situations. I noticed it as I was watching the Democratic debate on Wednesday evening. The rules were such that the candidates were encouraged to engage each other directly, which led to some entertaining moments — complete with audience response. I could not help but be drawn into it. Early this morning I was watching some news commentators discussing it and one of them reminded us that applause and audience response has only recently been allowed. It explained my own responses as I watched — it was more like sports than a serious discussion of issues and platforms.
The reason I bring this up here is because we are so affected by the way things are presented to us. The process (how something is served to us) has become more important than the content (the substance of what is offered). That may be the case most of the time (how we say something is as important as what we say). We live in a snarky, sarcastic, and disrespectful trolldom, which is passed off sometimes as being “authentic.” All of this, along with social media, has led to the well-documented bubbles that we inhabit. Bubbles require labels and labels require us to treat others according to those labels. All of this conspires to challenge the simple, gracious rule of life to “do no harm.”
T.S. Eliot wrote something like this, “Half the harm that is done in this world is due to people who want to feel important. They don’t mean to do harm- but the harm does not interest them. Or they do not see it, or they justify it because they are absorbed in the endless struggle to think well of themselves.” The Cocktail Party, (1974), p. 111.
To make this thought even more challenging, the apostle Paul encouraged Timothy with these words, “Do not . . . participate in another person’s sins; keep yourself pure.” (I Timothy 5:22, RSV). It is for each of us to learn how to respond when the filthy, or racist, or dehumanizing jokes and stories break out. It is for each of us to decide whether to intervene or not when others are being mistreated in our presence. At the very least we can refuse to pile on.
But I fail daily. I find some encouragement in the words of Isaac the Syrian, a seventh century bishop, “If you cannot be merciful, at least speak as though you are a sinner. If you are not a peacemaker, at least do not be a troublemaker. If you cannot be assiduous, at least in your thought be like a sluggard. If you are not victorious, do not exalt yourself over the vanquished. If you cannot close the mouth of a man who disparages his companion, at least refrain from joining him in this.”
