Once upon a time, I knew all the big-name writers. It was what I did with my time 25 years ago, but even way back then, with the limited subgenre options, I absolutely loved SciFi Romance. Back then it was books like Warrior’s Woman by Johanna Lindsey and Shielder by Catherine Spangler. Both are still fantastic reads, but there were so few other authors writing SciFi in Romance.
Then eBooks became a thing. Remember when those early eBooks even came in PDF versions? I still have hundreds in PDF. But something else happened with eBooks — suddenly Bodice Rippers were sitting side by side with Vampires, Werewolves, the Fae. And the subgenres were growing. When Ellora’s Caves, Jasmine Jade Press launched their independent e-publishing online, the diversity of subgenres exploded, including SciFi.
During the height of the Ellora’s Cave website, my personal favorite was the SciFi explosion taking place there. I was suddenly introduced to dozens new SciFi writers; with names like Jaid Black, Lora Leigh, Tielle St. Clare, and even Joanna Wylde. It was exhilarating to be a reviewer with a constant buffet of imagination food. I gorged myself. I gluttonously and ravenously read everything new in SciFi.
Then the big house publishers picked up this idea of eBooks. One thing about mainstream publishing is that it has always been the slow-moving giant beast in the herd, a great lumbering beast. It is slow to turn, slow to take risks, slow to see where the smaller beast is jumping ahead. Mainstream publishing looks for marketability based on what is already available, what is already selling, or what sells historical in the past experience.
This leaves a lot less room for adventurous writers, writing outside the norm topics. I cannot begin to tell you how many times I have read an AMAZING concept submission, but watched it be turned down by publishing Agents because “There’s just not a market for that.” I cannot tell you how many time in 20 years I have wanted to scream “How do you know if there’s nothing out there like it?” Or worse “Can you make the antagonist a vampire instead? They sell better.”
I should include a snippet here to point out that Romance is the #1 bestselling genre in both traditional publishing and e-publishing. It is the #1 largest portion of the mainstream and the Indie markets. And while people will make fun of Romance, or use demeaning terms, it is still the primary winning market.
Enter the scene: Indie Publishing and Amazon Kindle. Game Changer. Once again, an explosion in exploratory Romance subgenres started climbing the markets. I watched the rise of the vampires, then the shifters under mainstream publishing, the military man and the motorcycle clubs. I’ve watched the patterns of the markets as they rise and fall for 25 years in Romance.
I’m not just a hobbyist reader, I’m an obsessive overachieving enthusiastic reviewer. I didn’t just dabble for a job. I have immersed my daily life into paying attention, like a stockbroker watches his dimes on the New York exchange.
Five years ago, I told a dear friend of mine at St. Martin’s Press to start paying attention to SciFi Romance. For five years I have been saying, “Watch out — Aliens and Space Travel in Romance will go mainstream.”
Two years ago I started working with a friend on a new event creation focused solely on SciFi Romance writers, (then Covid killed the event before we could launch it to the public for an August 2020 debut.) I’ve been saying it to my author friends, to my fellow event creators, to my coworkers, to the reviewers and the publishers. “SciFi Romance will be the next big subgenre in Romance.”
Today, a SciFi Romance book took the #1 slot on Amazon, in the entire Amazon store. In all of the currently published Amazon world, SciFi Romance is at #1. Today, Ruby Dixon broke that proverbial glass ceiling with her book Ice Planet Barbarians.
I actually get a bit choked up.
For those of you that have absolutely no idea what any of this means, think about the early days of Twilight or Fifty Shades — when you were just starting to hear about it, but it wasn’t on the News every night.
Yeah. That just happened. In SciFi Romance.
