This past weekend, I celebrated my birthday, which to me marks the beginning of the holiday season. I'm one of those people who thinks it's uncouth to even think about holiday gift giving until right about now. Unlike my manfriend who thinks about Christmas all year long and has been listening to Christmas Carol's since August.
But I digress. I thought that I would tell you about the best gift that I believe I've ever given to my loved ones. It is the gift of my vitality, as well as my spiritual, mental and physical health.
If you are a friend or loved one of mine than you know how much I love to cook. To me, nothing really compares to the love that you demonstrate by gathering recipes, shopping for the freshest ingredients, preparing the food and setting a beautiful table. And in my lifetime, I have prepared all kinds of spreads for my family and loved ones for holidays. I have made pots of seafood gumbo on New Year's Eve and barbecued for the summer holidays. I have made smoked turkey with oyster dressing, honey glazed hams with a pineapple, cherry and clove garnish, casseroles, fresh green beans, homemade hot rolls and all kinds of cakes and pies. Hmmm. I'm making my own mouth water.
But a few years ago, I was diagnosed with Diabetes. A condition that runs in my family. My grandfather died of the disease and I have several relatives who have had severe complications of it. And although I have been an active dancer for the past fifteen years, it was apparent that I needed to think about my lifestyle and make some additional changes. During my research of different ways of eating, I came across what is called the "Karma Free" diet. But it really isn't a diet, it's a lifestyle.
I've said before and I'll say it again, I'm not one of those preachy vegans or a member of PETA. I'm just someone who's interested in being the best version of myself that I can be, spiritually, mentally and physically. It all starts with the principal of Karma. Karma is defined as the sum of a person's actions (in this and previous states of existence) which will determine your fate or destiny in the future. It's the same concept which is written
about in the Bible in Galations 6 verses 7-9, "Be not deceived, God is not mocked: For what a man sows, that he will also reap." Let me explain.
When an animal is killed, it feels the emotion of fear. Scientifically, when fear is experience in a living, breathing being, certain chemicals are released into its blood stream. The adrenal glands secrete two fear hormones, adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones cause you heart to pump faster, your respirations to speed up, your blood pressure to increase and your pupils to dilate. This is known in the medical profession as the fight or flight response. When the animal perceives a threat and is slaughtered and subsequently dies, those same chemicals are released in its blood stream. And when you consume the animal, the cow, pig, turkey or chicken, you are consuming its flesh which now contains the chemical signature of the fear that was experience by the dying animal. Those chemicals are now a part of you.
I'm not saying here that you must give up meat in order to be healthy. What I am saying is that how an animal is treated when it's being slaughtered does make a difference and if it its slaughtered in an inhumane fashion it carries repercussions to all who consume it after the fact. So, we as humans really need to be more thoughtful about the food that we eat.
Look at the foods that are available to you as if your choices are in the shape of a pyramid. At the bottom level of the pyramid are animals killed in an inhumane fashion. But also, at the bottom are genetically modified vegetables and produce and those that have been sprayed with pesticides and herbicides. Then on the next level you have meat that has been treated and killed in a humane fashion as well as non-genetically modified vegetables. On the next level you have foods grown organically without pesticides. On the very top level are those you've grown in your own garden, especially if you live in an area without polluted air and water.
Kosher and Halal meats fit the description of those foods on the second level. Some of the methods used for slaughtering these animals include but are not limited to a swift death with as little suffering as possible before the slaughter. This also involves not killing by strangling or the use of blunt force and not allowing the animal to witness other animals being slaughtered or showing the blade to the animal immediately prior to its death which causes extreme fear. In some countries such as New Zealand all animals must be stunned first prior to slaughter. New Zealand is one of the largest exporters of Halal meat.
There are many types of the foods available to choose from to consume and give to your families. Make the choice with as much compassion as you can. And if you do choose to eat meat, only eat it for your survival. Choose meats that have been slaughtered as humanely as possible and dairy products from farms that treat cows in a humane fashion. Always choose organically grown vegetables or those that you've grown yourself without pesticides. These foods taste better and are by far, healthier for you.
Of course, if you have any kind of health condition, see your doctor before making changes to your diet. I have implemented these changes to the foods that I choose for myself and my family. And I look forward to a long life of birthdays and holiday seasons to come. That is the best gift that I can give to my loved ones.
