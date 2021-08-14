Madisonville Community College recently announced the promotion of several members of the faculty.
Dr. Scott Cook, the college’s provost, offered congratulations to the faculty members.
“I am incredibly proud of these faculty who have earned promotion this year. Promotion represents years of work and commitment to the college, their programs, their professions, and their students. Congratulations to these dedicated individuals for achieving this milestone in their careers,” said Cook.
Those promoted include:
• Dr. Betsy Allen, of Madisonville, was promoted to professor of English. Dr. Allen started at the college in 2009.
• Ava Cook, of Hopkins County, was promoted to professor of nursing. Cook began at the college in the fall of 2009.
• Sharon Davis, of Greenville, was promoted to professor of mathematics. Davis started at the college in January of 2010.
• Brittney Hernandez-Stevenson, of Greenville, was promoted to associate professor of communications. Hernandez-Stevenson started at the college in July of 2011.
• Tracie Lear, of Nortonville, was promoted to professor of nursing. Lear started at the college in January of 2010.
• Dr. Faith Lutz, of Nebo, was promoted to professor of nursing. Dr. Lutz began the college in Nebo, Ky. I started at MCC in January 2010.
• Sarah Peyton, of Manitou, was promoted to professor of nursing. Peyton started at the college in March of 2009.
• Dr. Aseem Talukdar, of Madisonville, was promoted to professor of physics. Dr. Talukdar started at the college in the fall of 2009.
— By Staff report
