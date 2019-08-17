'Hold on' can take on many meanings

Let us consider today that good old Kentucky phrase, "Hold On." For it has many manifestations does it not? Just hold on now, and let's take a few minutes to think about how this phrase is used in the vernacular of the Kentucky southern or even mid-western dialect.
Just hold on. Be patient. This will not take long.
Sometimes the phrase is used nonchalantly. You might be on your cell phone. Another call comes through and you say. "Hold on; let me take this other call." Or a professor is in her office during office hours. She is meeting with a student, but at the same time she is awaiting an important call from her ailing father. Her cell phone buzzes; she apologizes to the student and says, "Hold on, I'd better take this call."
When I was but a boy, I remember my father telling me to "Hold on," during one very infrequent horseback ride at some riding stable. Or I remember my Little League first base coach telling me to "Hold on," so as not to leave first base too early.
Oh, and I remember my childhood doctor telling me to "Hold on," just before sticking me with the dreaded needle. Or the dentist instructing me to, "Hold on," just before the inevitable yank of the tooth or the drilling of the cavity-marred molar in the most awkward spot in the back corner of my gaping mouth.
As a college student, if our late night dorm room discussions got out-of-hand, I remember shouting, "Oh, Hold on! [as in, you've really gone a little too far this time. You must be kidding].
As a young father, I held our son on my shoulders as we gazed over a precipice at Cumberland Falls in eastern Kentucky. I would never, ever let him fall, but I told him anyway, "Hold on, Wesley. Hold on."
Our daughter, Cammie Jo, climbed the black maple tree in our front yard. Even though it was a perfect climbing tree, I still could not keep myself from telling her to "Hold on, Cammie Jo. Hold on."
And then on the other end of life, my father lay on a hospital bed, following a heart attack, his beautiful, crystal blue eyes looking into mine, wanting nothing more than to go on to his reward, but at the same time -- I believe -- caring above everyone and everything else for his wife and two sons and their families. And there I am, whispering yearningly, and yes, selfishly, "Hold on, Daddy, hold on."
And, not learning from my mistake, with my mother in a nursing home, she, suffering from congestive heart failure, and like my father--her husband--having gone on some 12 years before, there I find myself again, pleading with her as before with Dad. "Hold on Mom. Hold on."
Of course, my selfish wish was simply to have my father and mother a few more moments here in this world--perhaps a few more conversations with their grandchildren, from which the young might garner wisdom from the old. Maybe even I could ask my Dad one more time what it was like to be on a troop transport ship for two-and-a-half years during World War II. Maybe I could ask my Mom one more time what it was like to be a twelve-year-old girl in the worst year of the Great Depression.
And in the midst of all of these thoughts, all of these feelings, the voice of God breaks through and He says to me, "Duane, Hold on. You, yes, You, Hold on." And through it all I realized again the truth of the Scripture, "And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age." Hold on.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. He graduated from Webster County High School and Belmont University where he played basketball. He taught at Madisonville Community College and Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas before coming to Murray State University. He recently retired from the Department of History at Murray State. He is excited about bringing his "Home and Away" column to The Messenger. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu
