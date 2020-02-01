I love hearing stories and I love telling them to anyone who will listen. Even the same story told over again continues to have fresh meaning because every time it is told it is spoken into a fresh context. Events, location, people present, the emotion in the room, and the purpose of telling all change each time it is told.
Telling stories is how we transmit wisdom, empathy, and faith from one generation to the next. The past few days we have been reminded of the events that revealed one of the most horrific pogroms in modern history. January 27th was Holocaust Remembrance Day. It is so because it was on that day seventy-five years ago that the Soviet army liberated Auschwitz.
In a speech given in 2013, one of those soldiers, Ivan Martynushkin said, “I happened to be directly involved in the liberation of the death camp in Oświęcim. In January 1945, I was a senior lieutenant, commanding the machine gun squad of the 1087th rifle regiment, 322nd division, 60th army of the 1st Ukrainian Front. Those times are impossible to forget. I could not even fathom that here was the “death camp”. I remember — 27th January 1945, it was damp, wet snow was falling. When we approached the vicinity of the concentration camp, the first thing we saw were fences with rows of barbed wire. In the distance, a group of people. First, they did not understand what was happening. Then they started waving their hands, shouting something. To what we saw in the camp, we had an entirely different attitude. . . What had we liberated, what was the camp for? Only afterwards did I understand. And I was terrified.”
In 2014 at the Museum and Memorial in Auschwitz, Xenya Olhova gave a short speech describing her experience as a young girl and how it affected her. Near the end she shared this, “I believe that the younger generation should know everything about that bygone war, the tragedy and sacrifice of those who stopped fascism, those who saved humanity from the Nazi plague. I have to say that children listen very carefully to the stories of our harsh wartime childhood. Once, a certain girl came up to me, hugged me and cried. I said, “Why are you crying?” “I feel sorry for you that you survived it.” What does that say? About the compassion of today’s boys and girls, about the understanding of what happened in the life of the older generation that lived through World War II. And it gives you hope; allows you [to] draw the conclusion: the present generation will not allow a repetition of Auschwitz.”
It was a few months later, on April 29-30 that the American 45th Infantry, 7th US Army liberated Dachau with vengeance and horror. We should never forget, and we should continue to tell the stories even as the very last of that generation leaves this life. Every society should constantly be on guard against such ever happening. However, the seeds of such horror are nearly always present. All it takes is enough stereotyping and fear for such to grow again. All it takes is for one group to be labelled as an economic disadvantage or threat to another group and a recession to hit. The danger is ever present if our focus is primarily on economic outcome, individual (not the same a human) rights, or specific identities that divide us into adversarial groups.
We are not very good at remembering. Our agendas and concerns can capture what is remembered and rewrite it to fit a narrative that justifies our positions. We are also good at choosing parts of the story that show us in a good light, whether it be to demonstrate we have been right all along or to demonstrate that we now stand with those whom we (or “that group I used to belong to”) once ignored or opposed. Which can create the environment we are attempting to avoid.
Remembering is crucial, but it must be done in a healthy context, or at least with some understanding of one’s context. Since Holocaust Remembrance Day has just passed, let’s use a healthy context from the Old Testament. It is a context of listening to God first.
It is called the Shema. Here is part of it from Deuteronomy 6:4-7, “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD; and you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might. And these words which I command you this day shall be upon your heart; and you shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”
