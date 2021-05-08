Madisonville’s Rhonda Castleberry was nominated by Professor Felecia Johnson — special projects/MCC Accelerate coordinator — for the April Student of the Month Award.
“Rhonda deserves college-wide recognition for the standards she sets for herself as a student,” said Johnson as part of the nomination. “She will graduate from the MCC Accelerate program in May and has achieved academic excellence as a working adult returning to college. Rhonda has become a mentor for her follow cohort members who lean on her for encouragement and advice.”
