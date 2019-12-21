Baptist Health Madisonville achieves Pathway to Excellence redesignation for nursing

Baptist Health Madisonville has achieved Pathway to Excellence® redesignation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), recognizing a positive work environment where nurses can excel.
The first designation came in 2016. The program recognizes only 179 hospitals in the world. It is open to any size or type of health care group where nurses care for patients.
"This designation is external validation of our excellent nursing staff," said Chief Nursing Officer Denise Dunn, BSN, RN, CPHQ. "We have some of the best nurses, and our community should be proud that we have a hospital with this level of patient care from a highly-trained and satisfied workforce."
According to the ANCC, the designation means nurses trust the hospital, the hospital supports nurses and the community benefits from satisfied nurses equipped to deliver high quality care.
Baptist Health Madisonville nursing staff participated in a confidential survey to validate the hospital's application. The survey results are considered critical because they give nurses a voice.
To achieve the designation, a hospital must have at least 60% of its nursing staff respond on the survey, and must receive a 75% favorable response rate to 21 of the 28 questions. Baptist Health Madisonville reached this goal on all 28 questions on the survey.
Dunn commended the hospital leadership team for valuing nurses' contributions and providing the benefits nurses identify as important to their practice. Benefits include a collaborative atmosphere, a balanced lifestyle, competitive wages and tuition for continuing education.
"A positive work environment has a direct impact on work performance and patient care," stated hospital president Robert Ramey. "Our patients tell us every day how grateful they are for the safe, quality and compassionate care our nurses provide. At Baptist Health Madisonville we care for our family, friends and neighbors so it is important to us to provide an exceptional level of quality care and a positive patient experience."
Baptist Health Madisonville is part of the Baptist Health family of hospitals, which is the first health care system in the country to achieve every hospital in their system achieving designation as Magnet® or Pathway to Excellence® facilities.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA), provides individuals and organizations throughout the nursing profession with the resources they need to achieve practice excellence. ANCC's internationally renowned credentialing programs certify nurses in specialty practice areas; recognize health care organizations for promoting safe, positive work environments through the Pathway to Excellence Program® and Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care™; and accredit providers of continuing nursing education. In addition, ANCC provides leading-edge information and education services and products to support its core credentialing programs. www.nursecredentialing.org.
