Meet an exceptional woman who fills a valuable role at Happy’s of Madisonville. Her name is Terri Crowell who has worked at popular business supply store for 31 years.
“I am the bookkeeper at Happy’s,” said Crowell. “In those days my husband was working down the street at a finance company and told me about the position.”
At first it was a position she didn’t think that she would settle into, but as it turned out, Happy’s was where she was supposed to be.
“I was rewarded when my husband was called into the ministry about 15 years ago, so I get to see God at work in so many lives. The reward comes when God allows me to take part!” said Crowell. “I spend so much time here at Happy’s, the business has become my mission field.
“It’s funny how many people enter the doors of Happy’s and say the phrase, ‘I didn’t know where else to go!’ Almost daily, we have someone coming in with a problem, question, or concern that always we cannot fix with office supplies. I imagine, with a name like Happy’s, they feel it’s just getting them connected to an organization that can help,” she said.
This is a short list of the giving the staff has brought about over the years:
• A young couple were victims of a house fire and needed groceries, an elderly man, down on his luck, came in just wanting a drink, a young man came in wanting to shovel snow just to make a few dollars for spending money, washing clothes for a family and their young son that came in with no money or transportation to the laundromat, the relationship with this family continued for an extended period of time where the family would bring in clothes for Crowell to wash on Monday’s and later on the son was led to the Lord through church attendance, young students, both boys and girls, have been allowed to shadow here at Happy’s to continue their education process.
In addition, listening to an elderly man whose wife had recently passed away, helping a widow whose husband, took care of everything, fill out the paperwork, email, and fax documents on her behalf.
“I make a difference when I join God in his work.,” she said. “I believe in investing in your community which means investing in the people of the community. Through church ministry, we supply food baskets for families in need, clothing, furniture, household items, school supplies and backpacks at the start of school, gifts for children in need at Christmas, and take children shopping at Christmas to select gifts for family members, I am the epitome of an ordinary person. It is wonderful when I can say, God let me in on that one.”
Crowell is a masterpiece of kindness to people and it takes her the extra mile.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.