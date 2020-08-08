Do you remember the kid or the co-worker who never pulled their weight in group projects? They were quite happy to coast along and let everyone else do the heavy lifting and take an equal share of credit. But then, if something went wrong, because they had not done any work, they could quite easily blame everyone else for not listening to them.
Or do you remember that co-worker or fellow student who always did everything in group projects because they knew that no one else would do a good job? They were not about to put their grade or results in the hands of someone else. If all went well, they would claim to have been a great leader and, if not, they could blame the others for not pulling their weight.
If you were the one who let others work and spoke up, it was likely you were shut down by the over-achievers. So, why bother. If you were an over-achiever and decided to take a break, you were likely called upon anyway because everyone was expecting more of you. What is amazing to me about this is that it is everywhere, and I behave pretty much the same way in every setting of my life, from the smallest of groups (my immediate family) to the largest (how I engage national issues).
We all get stuck and we all have a role to play. Nothing wrong with that. What can happen to us, however, is that we get so stuck that we stop growing. There will always be areas of my life where I need help. Some of those are because I really need help — others are because I have learned to be helpless and there is no reason to change or maybe even resistant to it. There are other areas of my life where I can help others. I need to be careful here as well so that I do not help people when they do not need it.
I have said, and sometimes still do, to my children that I cannot care more about something in their lives than they do. If that happens (most often seen in children’s sports), then I become overbearing, obsessive, and prevent them from growing. I may also be pushing them in directions they have no interest in going but are powerless to resist — for now. My role should be to support and encourage, but never to hover (helicopter) or run ahead (snowplow).
As a minister, I must be careful of this in other relationships as well. That is why when attempting to help I will always give an assignment within the capability of the one I am assisting. It may be as simple as calling me back or writing a thank you note. The only way to move people from helplessness to functioning is to expect something from them. Most people will respond when given the opportunity.
What I am describing is personal interactions that we are all familiar with. The trick is to learn to be a little less helpful with those who act helpless and to act a little less helpless toward those who desire to give us help. That is personal growth.
The other thing I am describing is one of our national maladies (in my opinion). There are groups of people who are determined to help others whether they need it or not. And there are other groups who are determined to make others help them, whether they need it or not. These groups find each other and create a system with a feedback loop that is nearly impossible to break. There are the saviors and the victims. There are the adults and the children. There are the policymakers and the interest groups. And everyone needs to grow up.
Most of us are not needed nearly as much as we like to think we are. Conversely, most of us are not nearly are helpless and we like to advertise. Both sides are guilty of blaming things or people outside of their system for their problems.
I say often in this space that we are all part of the problems we suffer in our environments and we are also all part of the solution. We cannot get to solutions so long as we remain stuck in our roles and demand that others stay stuck in theirs.
As a believer, I recognize that the relationship between God and me is somewhat uneven. I really am helpless and hopeless. I really do need him to do something to get me out of my situation. Even at that, God still requires me to take responsibility for my own mess (and sometimes the messes of others). Once rescued there is no sitting around in a helpless state. There is activity and growth required. May God help us grow up.
