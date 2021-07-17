As the new school year draws closer, Hopkins County Schools has hired some familiar faces into new positions.
Julie Vaughn was selected as principal of Earlington Elementary and Amber Barber was named the new Hopkins County Schools’ preschool coordinator.
Vaughn served as an instructional leader at Grapevine Elementary and previously taught at Earlington Elementary for 11 years.
“I am thrilled to reunite with my Yellowjacket family as principal of Earlington Elementary School,” she said. “I look forward to reconnecting with familiar faces, meeting new ones and working with all stakeholders to ensure the best educational opportunities are provided for the amazing students of EES.”
Vaughn earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Murray State University, a master’s degree in teacher leader from the University of the Cumberlands, and a master’s degree and Rank 1 in administration from MSU.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said Vaughn’s experience as an elementary teacher and instructional leader will be beneficial in her new role.
“Her energy and enthusiasm are contagious,” she said. “She leads by example and has a heart for the students, family, and community at Earlington.”
As for the new preschool coordinator, Barber has taught preschool in Hopkins County since 2010 and previously served as a preschool teacher’s aide.
“I have been a preschool teacher for 10 years and have enjoyed working with our families as well as the preschool team,” she said. “I am very excited to continue working in a preschool in this new capacity.”
Barber has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in interdisciplinary early childhood education, both from Murray State University.
Smith said about Barber that her experience in preschool will allow her to support the preschool staff and continue the integrity of the program.
“We are excited about her new journey and look forward to a great year,” she said.
The school system is also looking to hire a principal for Hanson Elementary School. The selection process has already started, with a procedures meeting taking place last night.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.