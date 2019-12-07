Dance Cats continue winning ways

Submitted photo
The South Middle Dance Cats have claimed three titles in recent weeks. The team earned their ninth consecutive WKAC title on Nov. 9 in Morganfield at Union County High School. The following weekend, the team traveled to Franklin, Tennessee to compete in the NDA Classic competition against teams from five states. In the end, the Dance Cats brought home first place honors in Pom and Hip Hop. The team is coached by Whitney Perdue. Members include Cameran McGuire, Maddy Littlepage, Mollie Cothran, Briley Shemwell, Brooklyn Hibbs, Maddie Densmore, Josslyn Doyle, Keenan Parker, Emilee Oakley, Khloe Lamb, Ella Cavanaugh, Kierra Cotton, Kali Adams, Maddie Brandon, Addison Hooke, Lynsey Menser and Sadie Duncan.
