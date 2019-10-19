Dennis and Paulette Jones, of Madisonville, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Oct. 19, 1974.
Dennis is retired from CSX, and Paulette is retired from Hopkins County school system
They have two children, Ashley (Neal) O'Russa, of Owensboro, and Dr. Scott Jones, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
