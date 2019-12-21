I find myself watching less and less television these days. Especially the news during the Christmas season. To me there isn't anything worse than hearing about political infighting and hatred between the Republicans and Democrats. Then an obscene commercial comes on advertising beautiful, expensive gifts that we must buy to show our family how much we love them for Christmas. I know I'm not the only one who sees the irony behind this.
But what makes it much worse this Christmas season is that I've recently heard talk of something which I never thought I would hear of in my lifetime. Presidents Trump's spiritual advisor and Fox News contributor Pastor Robert Jeffries said that impeachment could trigger a "Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal". Civil War? Could he be serious?
Then a few days ago, an acquaintance of mine was watching a program on Fox News when she suddenly declared that if Donald Trump is impeached there is going to be blood and it will be the "liberals" fault.
I'm not a Democrat or Republican. I'm not a liberal or a conservative. Those are labels which are used to separate us. And separating us is exactly what's happening today. I don't know about you, but I get to know people on an individual basis. I have friends who are both Democrats, and I have friends who are Republicans. And I love them regardless if they think Donald Trump is their savior or if they think he should be impeached.
But, I honestly don't believe that people understand the gravity of the words that they use. Because when I hear talk like this I can't just go on with business as usual. We must accept that everyone doesn't think like we do. We must accept this because our future depends on it.
I agree with this statement from talk show host Bill Maher, "Lately, we've been hearing more and more about a second Civil War. Which sounds impossible in this modern, affluent country. It is not. We all talk about Trump as an existential threat, but his side sees Democratic control of government the exact same way. And when both sides believe the other guy taking over means the end of the world, yes you can have a Civil War."
There are many people who have been involved in conflicts and wars of various kinds all over this world. From the Vietnam War of the 1960's
and 1970's to the Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm. But none of us have ever experienced war in our own homeland and I doubt that any of us are prepared for some of the things that would take place. Some people may point out some of the altruistic things that take place during war. But war and the crimes that take place during war bring out a side to humanity that isn't good or bad but are absolutely savage and sadistic. Are we prepared for what this means to this country, our neighbors, our homes or worse yet our families and children?
We have a lot of things in common with one another that unite us. For example, an issue that I feel strongly about, criminal justice reform. All of us, Democrats, Republicans and those who don't vote have an interest in working on measures that work to reduce crime, but at the same time does not overcrowd our prison system. Not locking people up for decades for nonviolent crimes or drug related offenses. This makes the criminal justice system fairer. These days, almost everyone that I know has a loved one who has suffered from addiction. We all want to see them get treatment and recover while not having them suffer twice by being locked in the revolving door of the prison system.
Every presidential candidate is now running on the platform of criminal justice reform, including Donald Trump. In July of this year 3100 inmates were set to be released from federal prisons due to President Trump signing the First Step Act. $75 million was redirected for fiscal 2019 to help with implementation of the act which will assess an inmate's risk of reoffending and provides ways to help them get released earlier. It also shortens sentences for some inmates and increases job training and other programs. It isn't perfect, but it is certainly a good start.
I remember when Barack Obama took over as president in 2009. President Bush shook his hand and told him "We want you to succeed." None of us have ever experience the horrors of a Civil War. For the sake of peace, we must coexist peacefully with people who don't share our political point of view. What other choice do we have?
This Christmas season, let us remember the words written in Luke Chapter 2 verse 14, "And on Earth PEACE, good will toward men."
Maya El is the Author of "The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising" available on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble. Email comments to MayaEl.info@gmail.com
