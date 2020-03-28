Food writers Cathy Barrow, Aran Goyoaga, Angela Davis, Kristen Hartke and Eliza McGraw recently joined The Washington Post Food staff to answer questions about all things edible, with an emphasis on bread baking. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
Q: I have a bunch of peppers that I’m hoping to keep from going bad! How do I freeze those properly? And any notes when it comes to defrosting?
A: I freeze peppers often when I have a bumper crop — for bell peppers, I like to slice them into strips and also dice them, so that they are useful for different preparations. Spread them out onto a sheet pan and allow them to freeze, then you can portion them into quart-sized freezer bags. You don’t need to defrost them, in my experience, just pop them into the pan when you are making a stir-fry or add them into a casserole, etc. If you are talking about jalapeños, then you can freeze them whole on a sheet pan, then bag them up to use later.
— Kristen Hartke
Q: I made pumpkin spice cupcakes with mascarpone buttercream (not whipped cream) frosting. Can I freeze them? Any tips? Should I freeze them unfrosted and frost them later?
A: No, because I need some of those ASAP, lol.
But, yes, you can freeze. I have frozen both frosted and unfrosted cupcakes. The frosted ones come out pretty well, but if you’re particular about the buttercream texture, maybe just do unfrosted. If you have the buttercream, you can freeze that separately. Do it flat in a ziptop bag so it defrosts quickly and then beat again before using.
- Becky Krystal
Q: Do you have any tips for getting your gluten-free sourdough to be extra tangy? Is it a flavor added thing or a starter technique thing?
A: It really depends what kind of yeast and bacteria combo you are harvesting with your flour and water. try reducing your water amount for your starter as this will allow for more acidic microorganisms to grow.
— Aran Goyoaga
Q: It looks like going out for Easter brunch is not happening, and my family is not a lamb/ham family. I am thinking of making a turkey. Any ideas of what to serve to make it more spring and less Thanksgiving?
A: Turkey or roasted chicken would be a great alternative. I suggest incorporating some lighter sides than Thanksgiving — think potato salad instead of mashed, sauteed green beans to preserve the bright green color and crispness, any kind of green salad, radishes roasted in butter, candied carrots, etc. Take advantage of spring produce. I would even go so far as to do an herb sauce for the meat instead of gravy, like chimichurri or Italian salsa verde.
— Angela Davis
Q: I’ve been cooking a lot of dried beans this year, but my chickpeas seem to take way too long to get tender. Without soaking, they take 12 hours or more. With soaking, it’s still at least four hours on the stove. I use Goya beans, keep them topped with water and always toss in some kombu, but a nice, smooth texture eludes me. Any tips?
A: Chickpeas can take longer than other beans, but this is making me think that you have particularly hard water. Try using distilled water and/or adding 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda for every pound of chickpeas. The baking soda should help speed things up, by making the water more alkaline.
— Joe Yonan
Q: My starter was going great until day five after which it smelled bad, was separated and no more bubbles. What do you think happened?
A: Did you try giving it a really good stir, taking most out, and feeding it equal parts water and flour? I know the separation in particular can look daunting but you might be able to bring it back to bubbling with some new food.
— Eliza McGraw
A: Smelled bad? I wonder if it smelled fermented (which is good) or rotten (which is bad). I can’t evaluate from here (social distancing!) but if you get to day five again and have that same odor, stop to really evaluate what you are smelling. Liquid is often present at the surface of a starter. It should be stirred in before beginning the feeding process. Lack of bubbles also worrisome. You may want to check the temperature in the space where your starter is stored. Is it too warm — over 72? If so, it could bloom and deflate and over-ferment. Is the sun hitting it? That could bring the temperature up, too. Good luck with your next attempt.
— C.B.
Q: I started a sourdough starter with 100% brown rice flour and it was doing great, I’ve baked my first bread and had great success. So proud! Then I ran out of the brown rice flour and used Pamela’s all purpose flour to feed it. It’s a combination of flours. My starter seems gummy, dull and not bubbling as much as it used to. Yesterday I sliced a piece of apple and tossed it in the starter little bubbles formed around it. I don’t know if it’s helping. I’m wondering what I can do to bring her back to life. Help.
A: Yes those blends are pretty much all starch. You need whole grain for the germ where most of the wild yeast lives. So you are probably not replenishing the yeast in your starter. Also, check if the blend has xanthan gum. It likely does and it’s making it be gummy. You can use buckwheat flour for your starter too.
— A.G.
Q: What can you do if the sourdough dough mixture is very liquid by the time you need to shape it and split in two?
A: That may mean it’s not ready to be shaped yet. If it’s still really puddling on you, give it an extra fold and a little more time, and then try again. High hydration doughs can be harder to work with, but stick with it — you will get there.
— E.M.
Q: I’ve been baking sourdough breads for over 10 years. I would like to incorporate more whole wheat into the breads, possibly 100%. Is that possible?
A: Yes, but your bread may be a bit denser than you are used to. I also find that the bulk rise is a bit longer when I use just whole wheat. You might want to try a 50/50 mix with bread flour and see what you think about that before going to 100% whole wheat. Good luck!
— E.M.
Q: I made a skirt steak recipe. It was so easy, but I spent so much time trying to clean my grill pan afterward. I tried my usual techniques of kosher salt plus nylon brush, pan scraper, and even boiling water in the pan, but there’s still a faint outline of the meat and texture. Does this call for stripping and reseasoning, or should I just keep cooking in the pan as it is? Ideally I’d have a nice smooth surface.
A: For my cast iron grill pan, I stick to salt and non-abrasive scrubbers to remove food particles. Over time there is still quite a heavy build up of the patina but this helps make it non-stick, so I don’t try to scrape that off. Try Barkeeper’s Friend as a cleaner if you aren’t getting the results you’d like otherwise.
— A.D.
Q: I have several recipes that call for equal parts milk and heavy cream (bread pudding, cream soups, custards, etc.). Is there any reason to purchase both as opposed to using half and half?
A: Not in my experience. I never buy half-and-half (it’s neither here nor there). Just combine milk and cream and you’ve made your own.
— C.B.
Q: I am all about the comfort food these days. now that my pan of Rice Krispie treats is finished, I am craving stuffed cabbage. I like to make mine with ground turkey, but it’s so low in fat that the “stuffed” part is often really dry. I know it needs some kind of fat or something to moisten it up, but what? How do I make the “stuffed” cabbage juicier?
A: My first suggestion is to make sure you’re using ground turkey made from thighs — Whole Foods is one of the few stores that specifies it came from dark meat.
Duck fat is my trick for adding fat that still tastes like poultry though. Minced sauteed mushrooms can also help increase moisture.
— A.D.
Q: I made a batch of chicken stock this weekend (just flavored water, essentially, not enough collagen to enrich it). I strained it, poured it into some freezer bags and then completely forgot to put them in the freezer, so the stock sat on my counter top overnight in the bags (I had tried to press out air, but there’s always a few small pockets that remain). I threw it in the freezer once I realized what I did, but is there any safe way to still consume it? Or should I just toss it out? And I fully understand the FDA would say no, no safe way, toss it. But isn’t it also basically just flavored water?
A: Eh, I would not risk it. I haven’t chemically analyzed chicken stock, but I suspect there’s still plenty of chicken residuals (protein, fats, etc.) that might not hold up so well at room temp. So frustrating, but better safe than sorry. This is not the time to be messing around with food poisoning!
- B.K.
Q: What can be used as a baking vessel for bread if you don’t have a cast iron Dutch oven?
A: You can use a clay pot. The goal is to create steam within the vessel to develop a nice crust and help with rise.
- A.G.
Q: I made a batch of grapefruit curd that tastes good but is much thinner than it should be even after a night in the fridge to set up. I know where I went wrong for next batch but I’m wondering if there’s a good way to fix this one at this point. Can I gently reheat and cook further? Add cornstarch?
A: If you want to try to fix it, you can heat it up again and let it simmer to see if it will thicken on its own; if that doesn’t work, you can definitely whisk in a little cornstarch that’s been thinned with water (even better if you can thin it with citrus juice) and thicken it that way. Just be careful to only add a little at a time — about 1/2 teaspoon — so that it doesn’t get gummy and taste too much like cornstarch. A little goes a long way!
- K.H.
