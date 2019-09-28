We Americans are stressed out and paranoid. According to a 2018 American Psychological Association's annual survey of stress report, many of us are experiencing high levels of stress at home and in the work-place along with stress associated with political divisiveness and worry about the future of our country. A third of adult's say fear of mass shootings prevents them from going to certain places and events.
In our modern world, we are bombarded with media via the internet, personal computers, social media and cellphones which give us almost immediate access to information including news events that take place around the world. This is the age of information. However, with the advent of the 24-hour news cycle, we are bombarded with information that often includes news of terrorism, crime, hurricanes, violence, political corruption, disease, injustice, mayhem, and danger everywhere.
I remember hearing about the tsunamis that took place in 2004 in the Indonesian city of Banda Ache, where over 220,000 people were killed. Along with the earthquake that accompanied it, it was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history. I remember seeing the horror and suffering on the news in the days that followed. I was living in the Chicago area at the time, far away from any body of water large enough to cause that same kind of destruction anywhere nearby. Several nights later I had a dream that there was a tsunami in Lake Michigan. I know that it's theoretically possible that a tsunami could take place in Lake Michigan. But, it's very unlikely. Obviously, I needed to turn off the news.
Remember the saying, "If it bleeds, it leads." News stories that generate negative emotions such as fear, anxiety, anger and sadness, generate stress and worry as well as influence our view of those around us. But these are exactly the kinds of stories that tend to lead our nightly news as well as our news feed on the internet. Oftentimes scary sounding headlines are enough to get us to pay attention to the headline, and the story itself will include anxiety provoking language in order to keep us engaged. But do we need to remain constantly vigilant about the possibility of danger in our own surroundings and do we need to feel threatened by others around us?
We all know that continued exposure to violent news can have serious mental health effects. And with news having to compete with programs that entertain, the news is often sensationalized by emphasizing material that provokes emotion. Negative news can have an even larger effect on how we interpret our surroundings and others around us as well as who and what we perceive as threats. We become more likely to see neutral events and individuals in our lives as threatening.
A good example would be airplane crashes, which always make the news. We all know that air travel is by far safer than traveling by car. Automobile crashes are responsible for many more deaths than plane crashes. But more people fear flying than traveling in a car.
The same is true about terrorism in the U.S. Many Americans are worried about Islamic militants committing terrorist acts in the U.S. But according to a 2017 report
See News/Page C2
by the U.S. Government Accountability Office between 2001 and 2016, far right political terrorists committed 73% of all terrorist acts, while Islamic extremists were responsible for 27%. And the number of right-wing extremists that commit mass shootings is increasing. According to Business Insider, ALL extremist mass shootings in 2018 and 2019 had links to right wing extremism. In the past ten years attackers motivated by right wing political ideologies, specifically white supremacists, have committed shootings, bombings and other acts of terror more by far than any other category of domestic extremists. But the news tells us to fear outsiders and immigrants.
What is the solution to our increased stress and irrational fear of events, circumstances and people around us? I find that the easiest way to reduce stress is to take technology breaks from time to time, especially from violent news on television. Stop constantly checking your phone for news and reduce time that you and your children spend on social media. View news from an another's perspective and acknowledge the struggles of others. Sometimes I find watching news on a channel that I don't ordinarily watch helps me to see another's perspective. Try becoming friends with someone on Facebook who has a different political or social viewpoint as you, maybe even someone from a different geographical area to discover how much you have in common.
Don't wait for a disaster to make changes in your life. Research natural living such as living off grid. In the case of a natural or man- made disaster it could come in handy to not be dependent on the government for your food, water and electricity. Develop your own spirituality. Rather than watching television or look at my phone, I pray, meditate or read spiritual books before I fall asleep at night. Never sleep with your tv on or with your phone. Spend more time in nature than you do on technology. All of these practices help me cope when the world seems as if it's falling apart.
Maya El is the Author of "The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising". Available on Amazon.com or Barnes and Noble (Bn.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.