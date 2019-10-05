There have been a few articles come out lately about new findings regarding Ecology. Each one has been pretty alarming. Taken together, they are downright terrifying. In my next couple of columns, I thought I might share some thoughts on these studies.
Let me begin by saying that these studies are all peer-reviewed and published in top-quality journals. I've written before about the process by which science is done, but I'll refresh your memory about what that means.
Scientific research is done all over the place, by all sorts of people, investigating all sorts of different questions, from the gravity waves produced when neutron stars collide to the tiniest genetic variation in a specific virus that may make it the start of the next global pandemic, while a virus without that one tiny variation is almost harmless. Most of the people who do research are good at it. Almost all the people who do it for very long are good at it, because the ones who aren't very good generally can't find funding to support their research, so they go do something else. It's an extremely cutthroat business. The coin of the realm, so to speak, is publications.
Publications are the articles written about a research project that describes what questions were being asked, what experiments were being done to address them, what the results of the studies were and what they might mean. These articles are published in what is called, in sort of an unfortunate abuse of the term, the scientific "literature." When I think of literature, I think of the great books that a person can delve into, mostly for pleasure.
Scientific journal articles are generally not that. They are sort of the opposite of that. They are very dry, very factual and generally not that interesting to anyone outside of the field that is being reported on. They may not be page-turners, but they do serve a most valuable purpose, which is to share information among the scientific community. I could discover the secret of life, but if I didn't tell anyone, it wouldn't be very useful. Even more importantly, if I only thought I had discovered the secret of life and I didn't tell anyone how I did it, I could be wrong.
So, scientists publish their findings in "the literature." There are, literally, hundreds of scientific journals on every subject imaginable. Some are very focused, like "The Journal of Somatosensory Research," which specializes mostly in studies about how animals sense and interpret information from their surroundings. It started out even more specialized than that, but we won't go there. There are a few journals that are the very top of the heap, as far as reputation and importance.
Getting an article published in one of these journals can make a career. These tend to be more general journals, that publish articles on lots of different subjects or at least within a very broad field. "Science" is a journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. It's been around for about 140 years. "Nature" is a similar journal, published in England, that's even older. It's in its 150th year. There are a few others, like "Cell," which is a journal of Molecular Biology, and "The Journal of Neuroscience" which is about what you would think it's about.
Getting published is important. It's also very difficult. Most journals are "peer-reviewed," meaning that, when you submit and article to them, they send it out to a number of experts in that same field who will then try to find any flaws in the methods, the data, the experimental
See Articles/Page C6
design and the conclusions. If they find flaws, the journal sends the manuscript back and the researchers have to fix any flaws, re-write the article and send it back for more review.
Not until the article has passed through the review process as many times as necessary, will it be published. This is mostly to try to prevent bad science from getting out into the scientific community, but also to keep sketchy findings out of the public media. It works the vast majority of the time, but there are errors made, sometimes. When they are discovered, the journal will generally print an "erratum," which will announce the flaws and correct them, if they have been corrected. Sometimes, the whole thing turns out to be a mess, either because the study was fundamentally flawed, the researchers drew the wrong conclusions from their data, or, rarely, they made it all up.
My point is that, if an article is published in a quality, peer-reviewed journal, the chances are very high that what is says is accurate, as far as is known at the time. There isn't much way or much benefit to publishing data that is incorrect or sensationalized (in good journals, which is why you always need to know how good your sources are for anything you believe, not just science).
The findings I'm going to mention today all came from good, peer-reviewed studies. Some of the findings come from multiple studies that have shown the same results, which is one more step toward being sure the results are not only accurate, but also true. All these studies are about conditions of various ecosystems in the United States, right now. An ecosystem, by the way is a large physical environment and everything that lives in it. Kentucky Lake and everything that lives in and around it is, for instance, an ecosystem. The Rocky Mountains of Colorado are an ecosystem, etc.
The first thing I want to bring to your attention is from a series of studies that have been going on for quite a few years, regarding populations of amphibians. Amphibians are animals like frogs, toads, salamanders and newts. These studies have been conducted all over the country and, indeed, all over the world. They all show a similar trend, which is a rapid decline in the number of amphibians living in the waters and wetlands. It is a worldwide phenomenon. Dozens of species of amphibians have become extinct since 1980. Hundreds more are "critically endangered."
Because the lifecycle of amphibians is closely tied to both land and water, they are exquisitely sensitive to environmental conditions. They are very sensitive to toxins in the water from industrial and agricultural chemicals. They are very sensitive to heat stress and, obviously, to loss of wetlands and other habitat. In many ways, amphibians are the "canary in the coal mine" for environmental degradation, because they are very sensitive to changes and, because they are bound to both land and water, they can't just move somewhere else when conditions turn unfavorable.
The second issue that has been making its way into the news is the collapse of the salmon fisheries on the west coast, all the way from Oregon to Alaska. Salmon, as you may know, undergo one of nature's greatest (and from a physiological perspective, most amazing) migrations. They are born far up in mountain streams and rivers, then they swim downriver to the sea, where they live a few years before returning to the exact same stream where they were spawned, and often the exact same spot in the stream, in order to reproduce, after which, they die.
I'll not get into this in detail, but there are a couple of really amazing things about this from a biological perspective. One is that these fish find their way back to where they came from, after journeying thousands of miles in the oceans. It is thought that they do it by sense of smell. That's pretty cool. The other thing is that they are born in fresh water and then migrate into the ocean, which is, of course, salt water. They have to undergo a major physiological change in order to go from the fresh water environment to salt. They have to completely change how their kidneys work to maintain the fluid and mineral balance in their bodies. And then, when they go back to the rivers and streams to spawn, they have to change back again. That's incredible.
Anyway, many different species of salmon have been doing this for millions of years. However, at least for Chinook salmon that spawn along the northwest coast of North America, they might not last much longer. Some estimates suggest that the salmon population will collapse completely within 20 years if nothing is done. Years of overfishing is part of the problem, but that is being better regulated, now.
The two main problems facing the salmon now are environmental. One is that we built a lot of dams, starting in the 1960's, on the rivers of the Pacific Northwest, particularly the Columbia and Snake River systems in Washington and Oregon and into Idaho. Obviously, the dams block the rivers so the salmon can't get upstream. In order to try to mitigate that, we built "fish ladders," which are sort of concrete staircases with water running down them, to allow the fish to go around the dams.
This helped, but as it turns out, isn't enough. The water in the reservoirs behind the dams moves much more slowly than the natural river water. That means a couple of things. It gets warmer, which places great stress on the fish, both swimming upstream to spawn and the juveniles swimming downstream to get to the ocean. With climate change, this heat can be deadly. It also means the juveniles have to work much harder to get downstream to the ocean, and it takes them much longer to do it.
The result of all of this is that the Chinook salmon run in the Northwest is about 2% this year of what it was 40 years ago. That is not just bad news for the survival of the salmon as a species. It is catastrophic for the entire ecosystem. Salmon are the main food source of the orcas that live in and around the Columbia River basin. As salmon stocks have crashes, the orca population has followed. As the apex predators in the aquatic ecosystem, the orca population isn't very large, so substantial decreases in the population has dramatic genetic implications for the survival of the population. Grizzly bears also rely on migrating salmon to fatten up before they begin hibernation. This year, the grizzly population in the northwest US and Canada is starving. Many are hundreds of pounds below the weight they should be at this time of year.
There is great concern that many won't survive hibernation, and those that do may not be able to birth and support cubs. Beyond all that, the salmon are also a major source of mineral nutrients throughout the terrestrial environment, as well. They pick up many needed minerals in the oceans, like iodine, magnesium, and so forth in the oceans. When they die or get eaten, these minerals disperse throughout the entire aquatic and terrestrial environments. Without salmon, the rest of the ecosystem will be depleted of required nutrients, affecting the entire food chain.
Next week, I'll continue this discussion, to include some truly staggering data that has just come out on bird populations in the US, among other things.
Michael J. Howard, Ph.D., is founder and CEO of ARCH Community Health Coalition, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.