Madisonville native was an acclaimed professor, scholar, writer

Joe Ashby Porter, a native of Madisonville who became an eminent Shakespeare scholar and an acclaimed fiction writer, died on Dec. 14 in Durham, North Carolina, where he was a professor at Duke University for almost 40 years.
Porter, 77, graduated from Madisonville High School and Harvard University and then studied at Oxford University in England as a Fullbright scholar. He received MA and PhD degrees from the University of California at Berkeley.
He taught at the University of Virginia and other schools (including Murray State) before joining Duke's English faculty in 1980. In addition to teaching classes in Shakespeare, Porter also taught drama and creative writing. As an expression of the esteem in which he was held, Duke's flags were lowered to half-staff at the announcement of his death.
Professor Porter was the author of 10 books, including scholarly works on Shakespeare, and three novels and four collections of short stories. Two of these, The Kentucky Stories and Touch Wood, were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
His critically acclaimed fiction writing led to his induction into the Academy of Arts and Literature and his receipt of the Academy Award in Literature in 2004. This award carried the following commendation: "No writer of his gifted generation has shown greater daring or earned higher praise."
Porter was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Margaret Porter, and stepmother, Nana Porter, all of Madisonville. He is survived by his husband, Yves Orvoen, of Durham, NC, his brother, Dan Porter, of Russellville, and his stepbrother, Steve Palmer, of Madisonville, and nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Duke in the Spring.
