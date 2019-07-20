When it comes to mass incarceration, Harris is part of the problem

At first glance, Kamala Harris appears to be the ideal Democratic presidential candidate to face off in the general election against Donald Trump. Especially after she emerged from the recent Democratic debates as the indisputable winner.
Her charisma inspires excitement in voters across the country in a similar way in which former president Barack Obama did by making us believe that this country could indeed "Rise up and live out the true meaning of it's creed: We hold these truths to be self- evident: That all men are created equal."
But just after a quick search of her record as an ambitious former prosecutor, California district attorney, and then as attorney general, it's easy to see what's hidden in plain sight which is that the substance doesn't exist. Especially when evaluating her record on criminal justice reform and mass incarceration.
It's a known fact that the war on drugs has created many more problems than it has solved with the opioid and narcotic crisis at epidemic proportions which is affecting everyone across the country in the city as well as the suburbs and rural areas.
The problem is widespread and includes but isn't limited to heroin, methamphetamine, narcotic pain killers, as well as cocaine and other street drugs. This has taught us that drug addiction is a symptom of greater problems that we face and that the underlying issues of the individual suffering from addiction must be addressed and treated rather than punished.
In the '80s, '90s and 2000s, many of our elected officials chose the punitive method for dealing with drug abuse, particularly marijuana, which happens to be the least harmful of all recreational substances, including alcohol.
Many young men in the inner cities fell into selling weed to support themselves and their families in areas that had very little else to offer these men to support themselves. Many of them were arrested and imprisoned (leaving their children fatherless) and resulting in them having a criminal record guaranteeing that they would become chronically unemployed, unproductive members of society. Not to mention the inhumane, costly conditions of the prisons where these non-violent, minor weed related offenders were housed at the expense of the taxpayer.
According to the California Department of Corrections, while Harris was attorney general between 2011 and 2016, at least 1,560 people were sent to California state prisons for marijuana-related crimes.
That is, in the span of five years, approximately three hundred and twelve people per year. It must be pointed out here that marijuana is now legal in the state of California and that many in the weed industry are now getting rich doing the exact same thing that has ruined and is still ruining the lives of these young men and their families.
It also must be pointed out that the number of those incarcerated during Kamala Harris tenure as Attorney General is quite possibly far greater than 1,560. In 2011, California state prisons were dangerously over- crowded, and a federal court ordered a reduction in prison populations by filtering non-violent, low level offenders into county jails. Which meant they were taken out of state level prisons. But they were still incarcerated.
Harris downplays this record. When asked if she opposes legalizing marijuana she replied, "That's not true, I joke about it. But half of my family is Jamaican. Are you kidding me?" She may not oppose it now, but she has in the past. When running for re-election in 2014, she was asked about her republican opponent's support for legalizing marijuana. Her response was "He's entitled to his opinion."
Her policies have been ineffective on fighting crime and have significantly contributed to the problem of mass incarceration. One must weigh what she is saying now as an ambitious presidential candidate and compare it with her past record as prosecutor and attorney general.
Voters have a lot at stake and must become more sophisticated. Our aim must not be just to remove the current president. Politicians must earn our vote. And we must ask ourselves if a former prosecutor, district attorney, attorney general aligns herself with a system that is inherently biased, is she the right candidate to lead us into the future?
Maya El is the Author of "The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising" now available on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.
