Around this time of year, we all start thinking about what it is that we would like to change about ourselves as well as those things we want to leave behind us. As we enter this new decade, it is imperative that we Americans quiet our egos. Identity politics seems to have taken us over, with our goal being to win at all costs. We are more divided than ever. Things like dialogue, reason and the mutual search for productive ways forward that will improve humanity are almost nonexistent these days.
Sigmund Freud's theory of the personality proposed that our human psyche is made of three distinct but interacting parts. These parts are the id, the ego and the super ego. They appear at different stages of human development all working together both consciously and subconsciously influencing our behavior. And although they serve an important part of our personality which is to help us to survive and protect ourselves, if not kept in check the ego can be responsible for many negative human traits. Some of these traits include feeling superior to others, inflexibility, over criticism, being judgmental, having a constant need for praise and approval and can even lead to forms of narcissism and pathological psychopathy.
The id runs purely on instinct and is present at birth. It is the most primitive part of our personality. In the human infant, the id is developed in order to satisfy our most basic, fundamental needs, hunger, thirst, being cold, hot or wet. If the needs aren't met it creates tension. Thus, the infant is only concerned with having his or her needs met. Without the id very few of us would survive. However, the problem is that the id remains infantile, illogical and selfish. But as the child learns that it's needs are met the ego and super ego develop to keep the id in check.
The ego, which develops next, comes from the id. The ego's job is to acknowledge reality while making sure the ids needs are met, but in ways that are socially acceptable. This is done by delaying gratification in order to avoid the negative consequences of going against societies rules. This gives the individual self-control. However, the ego, just like the id, is primarily interested in self- gratification and not what is right, wrong or what's best for others.
Finally, the super ego develops by the age of five and is what gives us the sense of right and wrong. A healthy personality comes from a balance of all three which are necessary for us to navigate in the world. But an imbalanced ego constantly craves satisfaction because the focus is on the self. It is also responsible for the pretense of knowledge which can be one of our worse vices because it prevents us from educating ourselves. It's hard for the ego to admit that someone else knows more that we do.
A more contemporary definition of ego is how you identify yourself, what your good at, how you look, your career, religion or your political party. But ego is only an illusion because it's based on your description of yourself which is subject to constant change. The ego is also based on the concept of duality.
That you are this and others are that. For instance, Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, Christian, Atheist, Jewish or Muslim. As a result, we
See EGOS/page C3
become entrenched in the belief that I am right and you are wrong or I'm good, and you're bad. We begin to alienate others in order to protect who we believe ourselves to be. That's when we can begin to see destructive patterns of hatred and bigotry arise. This is because our ego denies its own existence and likes to blame someone else for its suffering. As I'm writing this article a news story is on tv about a man that broke into the home of a Jewish family in New York who had gathered to celebrate Hanukah and stabbed five people with a machete. What motivates someone to commit such a savage crime? The answer is a person with an imbalanced ego which led to pathological psychopathy. We are seeing these kinds of crimes frequently in our headlines today.
Ultimately, there are ways to keep our own ego in check. Developing mindfulness, living in the now, becoming more self- aware and respecting the differences in others all go a long way to decrease the negative effects of ego within ourselves. I define mindfulness as living in the now.
The past and the future are concepts that only exist in our minds, the present moment is all we really have. (A good book to read on the concept of mindfulness is "The Power of Now" by Eckhart Tolle.) Exercise greater consideration for the thoughts and feelings of others and listen at least as much as you speak. Express a genuine interest in and curiosity about people and try to learn what's important to them. Finally, we all need to recognize that we create our own reality and we can't blame others for our misfortunes.
It isn't inevitable that human beings or our precious planet Earth will survive. Let's at least try to stack the odds in our favor as a collective, which isn't mutually exclusive from the goal of what's best for us individually. It's been estimated that as many as 262 million deaths have occurred in the twentieth century alone due to political and religious beliefs. Our consciousness must evolve from ego based to what's good for the collective. It starts with each of us as individuals. It may well be our only chance at survival.
Maya El is the Author of "The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising" available on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble. She can be reached at MayaEl.info@gmail.com for comments.
