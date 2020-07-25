Q: I’ve been isolating since March, limiting trips to the grocery store and delivery, cooking almost every day, and I’ve just lost any interest in it. It’s so much work to make food happen — think of what to eat, buy ingredients, re-plan from scratch when three key ingredients are inevitably missing from shelves, chop, cook, eat alone in my apartment, do it again tomorrow. I can’t even get excited about my usual junk food loves, like french fries or pizza. What do you find helps reignite your interest in food?
A: This has happened to me a fair few times in the past. Honestly? Give yourself a break! You don’t have to be excited about what you’re eating. You might be putting some pressure on yourself to find joy and meaning in something that’s starting to feel really mundane. Don’t force yourself to come up something brilliant or find bliss. Just relax, eat without thinking too hard about it, and find something else to focus on. The spark will come back.
— Kari Sonde
A: This happens to me, too. I like to remind myself that cooking is work! It’s not always going to be fun, and it’s important to give yourself a break when you need it. That said, looking through cookbooks or shopping for spices gets me excited about imagining new flavors and tasting new combinations or trying new techniques.
— Daniela Galarza
Q: Hello, I’d like to make a basil pesto, but wondering how I can get the nutty flavor without nuts. My son is allergic to most tree nuts, and pine nuts are way too expensive right now. Any suggestions?
A: I think it is delicious with basil, garlic and Pecorino Romano. You might try a few Kalamata olives to see if that adds a depth of flavor.
— Ann Maloney
A: How about seeds? Toasted sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds!
— Joe Yonan
Q: I’m making paella (José Andrés vegetable version) for a family party next week. I’ve made the dish a couple times before, and the cooking part is pretty straightforward, but there is a LOT of slicing and dicing and grating. Can I safely do some or all of the vegetable prep the day/night before? There’s cauliflower, baby squash, peppers, etc., in the recipe.
A: Absolutely. Those will hold up just fine overnight. The only thing I might wait on are any alliums (onion, garlic), which tend to lose punch once they’re cut.
— Becky Krystal
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.